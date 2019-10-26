Tosun looks destined to leave Everton in January

Cenk Tosun has struggled for form and playing time at Everton and should consider a move away from Goodison Park in January. The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Marco Silva and is unlikely to get many minutes on the pitch unless injury strikes.
Richarlison started in attack against West Ham United last Saturday while Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on the bench. Tosun is unlikely to dethrone any of Everton’s forwards so he’s left with little choice but to find a new club.
The Turkish international has made just two appearances in all competitions this season, racking up 51 minutes of football. He’s scored only two goals in 2019 and has been left out of the matchday squad in four of Everton’s last seven Premier League games.
He turned down a move to Qatar in September, but a return to Turkey looks likely. Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been linked with the 28-year-old, so time will tell what transpires in January. Whether Everton get much of their £27m back remains to be seen, however.
With Tosun being dropped and having only two goals to his name in 2019, his market value will plummet – Transfermarkt valued him at £13.5m last month.
