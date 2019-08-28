Steve Bruce raves about Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff

Newcastle United face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night and Steve Bruce is expected to make some changes.
One player who is in line to make his debut for the Magpies today is Matty Longstaff, who is the brother of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been brilliant in training so far, and Bruce is heavily impressed with him.
Bruce had admitted that he didn’t know Sean Longstaff had a younger brother on Newcastle’s books when he took charge at the club.
“But Matty has got bounds of enthusiasm. He’s impressed me enormously over the last four, five weeks. He’s been training with us all the time so I think it could be a good time to give him his debut,” said Bruce to the Daily Mail.
“He’s bright, he’s tenacious, can score a goal – he’s got all the stuff you need to succeed. He’s got a huge desire to do well, like his brother.”
Matty also impressed during the pre-season, where he scored a brilliant goal with his first touch after coming on against Saint Etienne.
While Sean was rated at £50million by his club amid summer interest from Manchester United, there are suggestions that Matty is as good as him.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Matty is likely to replace his brother as one of around six changes from the side that won 1-0 at Spurs on Sunday.