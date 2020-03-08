Blog Competitions English Premier League Sheffield United fans react to Dean Henderson display vs Norwich City

8 March, 2020 English Premier League, Norwich City, Sheffield United

Sheffield United move into the top six after beating Norwich City at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Saturday.

Many Blades fans on social networking site Twitter lauded Dean Henderson after he produced a quality performance, with the Blades securing all three points against the Canaries.

Billy Sharp scored his third goal in four matches, after starting only his seventh league game of the season. He scored a fantastic header from a fantastic cross from John Lundstram.

With 13 minutes left Henderson produced two outstanding saves that proved vital in the end. The young goalkeeper bravely dived at the feet of Mario Vrancic to keep out a Ben Godfrey header and then blocked the rebound.

Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United and is yet to make his senior debut for England, made another stunning save to keep out a Jamal Lewis volley, as Sheffield picked up yet another fantastic win.

Here is a selection of Blades fans reacting to Henderson’s display:

Henderson has been simply outstanding this season for the Blades, and it remains to be seen how Manchester United handles his situation.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old would be allowed to go out on loan again, with Sheffield United his most likely destination once again. The Blades could also make an attempt to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

