Report: Manchester United likely to send Dean Henderson to Sheffield United on loan again in the summer

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Dean Henderson is now seen as a genuine threat to David De Gea.
The Spanish goalkeeper’s position as Manchester United’s undisputed number one could be under threat following a series of errors from him this season.
The 29-year-old, who made 393 appearances for the Red Devils, made a big mistake against Everton on Sunday allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed De Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world after the match, but there are concerns about his level of concentration and performance.
On the other hand, Dean Henderson has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign for Sheffield United on loan.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best keepers in the Premier League this season, and has played a pivotal role in helping the promoted club to remain in contention for a European place.
The exciting young goalkeeper has a contract (£10k-per-week) at Old Trafford till 2022, but he may well be given an improved contract by United to fend off interest from other top European clubs.
However, Henderson won’t be willing to warm the bench, and therefore a potential loan move away from the club is likely. The report adds that Henderson will play “possibly at Sheffield United again” in the summer on a temporary deal, and it should excite the Sheffield fans.
The Blades may struggle to sign him permanently, but a loan move for another season would be perfect for them.