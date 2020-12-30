Sergio Reguilon Reveals Details of Strained Relationship With Former Manager

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has spoken out about his relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, revealing that the two did not speak before his move to the Premier League.

Reguilon left Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, having been at the club since he was eight years old.





After an impressive loan spell at Sevilla, the Spaniard made the switch to Tottenham, for a fee of approximately £25m. Since then, he has continued to perform, registering three assists so far this season.

Despite his strong spell at Sevilla, it seems as if Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane did little to prevent the 24-year-old from leaving the Bernabeu last summer.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Diario AS (as quoted by TeamTalk), Reguilon confirmed that he and Zidane did not talk about his transfer to Spurs.

“We are not talking. Did I speak to Zidane before going to Tottenham? No. Was I hurt or surprised by it? No, not at all.”

These comments come amid reports that Real Madrid are hoping to bring the defender back to La Liga in near future.

As part of the deal, Tottenham agreed to put a buy back clause in Reguilon’s contract, which reportedly comes out at about £40m. The Spanish giants are apparently ready to pay this fee as they look for a replacement for long-serving Brazilian defender Marcelo, who is now 32 years old.

However, Reguilon’s comments suggest that he would not be returning to the Bernabeu any time soon, although a change of manager could make a difference.

If the Spaniard was to go back to Real Madrid, he would face a tough challenge breaking into the starting XI. Former Lyon man Ferland Mendy currently occupies the left-back spot, establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in the league.