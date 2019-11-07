Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Kane react to Tottenham win vs Red Star on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-0 in the Champions League clash on Wednesday.
Spurs have endured a difficult 2019-20 campaign thus far, and it was their first win away from home this season.
After the match, Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions.
Sessegnon, who joined Spurs on the summer transfer deadline day from Fulham, made his Champions League debut for the north London club. He came on as a sub in place of Son Heung-Min in the 75th minute and made an instant impact, setting up an assist for Christian Eriksen.
Job done ✅ Tough place to go but a positive performance all round from the team. Improving every day and a proud moment for me making my UCL debut 💙 pic.twitter.com/JUPEf1SLRv
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) November 6, 2019
Kane, who missed the game against Everton, returned to the starting line-up and played his part in the build-up for Son’s second goal. The England striker congratulated Giovani Lo Celso on Twitter for scoring his first goal for Spurs.
Great away win in a very tough stadium. Congratulations @LoCelsoGiovani on your first goal. #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/jyIEJ2B2KX
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 6, 2019
Spurs are second in Group B behind Bayern Munich with seven points, and they should be feeling confident about progressing through to the next round.