Rio Ferdinand points out Everton’s conundrum ahead of January window

Former great Manchester United defender turned popular football pundit Rio Ferdinand has been left impressed with Everton following their win against Southampton last week.

The Toffees have been missing a number of key players, especially their full-backs, but Carlo Ancelotti has found a system to counter the problem.





The use of two centre-backs in the full-back roles has helped them solidify the defence, and it has left Ferdinand very impressed.

Everton find themselves third in the Premier League table behind Leicester City, although they have a game in hand. The Toffees were supposed to play Manchester City on Monday night but the game was postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City squad.

Ferdinand says that Everton will have a big decision to make in the January transfer window. They made good signings during the summer, and every one of them – Ben Godfrey, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez – have performed well.

With Everton now one of the contenders for the top four, feels that the Everton board will have to take the call whether they want to spend big again in January.

“What the big question is now is that the January window is coming now and we know that the owners and people who run Everton have the cash…will they smell something?,” said Ferdinand on his Youtube channel.

“That is the conundrum they are in – do we go for it? Do we spend more money and invest? Or do we settle with what we’ve got? Because they’re picking up injuries. That’s the problem.”

To be fair, Everton are unlikely to be active in the January transfer window.

In two interviews, Ancelotti has hinted what he wants to do. Earlier this month, the Italian said that he wants to make steady progress at the club, and the primary focus is to get into Europe, which doesn’t necessarily mean the Champions League.

And last week, Ancelotti clearly stated that he is not even thinking about the transfer window, as Everton will have a strong squad once the key players return from injury.

However, if there’s any good player available in the market on a bargain price, Everton could try their luck.