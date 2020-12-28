Carlo Ancelotti comments on Everton’s January transfer plans

With four consecutive Premier League wins, Everton have now jumped to second in the Premier League behind Liverpool.

The Toffees secured a 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday where Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.





After the game, Ancelotti was asked about what Everton’s ambitions are with the January transfer window approaching.

Football clubs all over the world (with exceptions like Chelsea) have gone through a financial constraint due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it is highly unlikely that most Premier League clubs would spend big in January.

Everton are expecting to have a quiet transfer window, and Ancelotti has hinted he is not even thinking about it.

“I think we have a good squad. We are missing a lot of important players. Digne, Alan, James. So, I think with these players back, we can have a really good season. We don’t have to think about the transfer window in January,” said Ancelotti after the game.

Ancelotti is absolutely spot on here. Everton have done really well in recent matches, and they would get even better when the likes of Lucas Digne, Allan and James Rodriguez returning to the side.

A top-quality striker who can be a perfect foil for Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be ideal, but it seems Everton are not thinking on these lines.

Ancelotti said in a recent interview to Liverpool Echo that he is looking at steady progress, and wants his side to secure European football for next season. They are in a good position at the moment, and a top-four finish would be massive for them.