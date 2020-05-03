Report: Tottenham Hotspur weighing up move for Ivan Rakitic

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up the prospect of a potential move for Ivan Rakitic this summer.
The Croatian star enters the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp in June and could be sold by the Catalan giants. Barcelona are keen to recoup a transfer fee for him and Spurs could be interested.
The report claims that Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also in the hunt to sign the midfielder who has won four La Liga titles and one Champions League title with Barcelona.
The 32-year-old is keen to play in the Premier League, and therefore Spurs may have a chance here to snap him up. The north London club can land him on cheap given his contract situation.
There are also suggestions that Rakitic could be used in a potential deal to lure Tanguy Ndombele, but Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has recently claimed that the Frenchman is not in Barcelona’s transfer-wish list.
Rakitic has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Barcelona, but chances are high that he could be sold in the next transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Arsenal could be a possible destination due to his agent Arturo Canales having close ties with the Gunners football director Raul Sanllehi.