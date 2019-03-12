Report: Tottenham Hotspur target Aleksandar Mitrovic now valued at £50m

Fulham are almost certain to face the drop this season, and should that happen, they will have to offload some of their big name players.
The Cottagers are expected to lose their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. He has been almost unplayable when he is on form, but he is likely to draw attention from heavyweight clubs elsewhere, if Fulham are relegated.
During the January transfer window, Tottenham saw a £27 million bid for the Serbia international rejected, with Fulham refusing to part ways with their key midway through the season.
TEAMtalk have reported that Mitrovic is now valued at a staggering £50 million, and Spurs will have to break their bank to sign the former Newcastle United striker.
Furthermore, the report claims that Mitrovic has been offered wages of £12 million a year from clubs in the Chinese Super League.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could be looking to sign a new striker in the summer, and Mitrovic could have been a superb option for him. However, it is highly unlikely that the north London club would pay such a high transfer fee for him.