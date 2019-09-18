Report: Newcastle receive triple injury boost ahead of Brighton clash

Newcastle United will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Brighton in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park.
The Magpies have made a disappointing start to the season, having won just once in their opening five Premier League games.
They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, and it won’t be easy against Brighton who have picked up two wins and two draws already this season.
Ahead of the match, Newcastle United have received a triple injury boost.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Sean Longstaff looks set for a return to the first-team squad after missing Saturday’s defeat against Liverpool because of an ankle injury.
Defender Fabian Schar was forced off at Anfield with a calf problem, but he is now fit enough to face Brighton on Saturday.
Andy Carroll, who joined in the summer transfer window on a free transfer, is on track for a place on the Newcastle bench.
The former Magpies striker, who is looking to revive his career at his boyhood club, visited a specialist in London where he was given the green signal to step up his comeback bid.
Carroll has undergone two days of training without any setbacks, but Steve Bruce will delay his decision until 24 hours before the game.