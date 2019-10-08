Report: Newcastle negotiate contract deals for Sean and Matty Longstaff

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United are preparing to offer contract deals for Matty Longstaff and his brother Sean.
The report claims that the Magpies are locked in negotiation with both of the Longstaff brothers. The club are determined to keep both of them at the club.
Of the two brothers, getting a deal signed for Matty remains a priority as he is out of contract at the end of this season. The club want Sean to sign an improved deal as well.
Smart decision from Newcastle
Matty made his debut in the Premier League against Manchester United. The 19-year-old made a huge impact against the Red Devils as he scored the winning goal.
Steve Bruce, the Newcastle boss, has spoken highly of him, and therefore the Magpies must act quickly and get him to sign a new improved deal.
Sean, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United, and the Red Devils reportedly want to sign him for £40m in January.
Although he has a contract at the club till 2022, Newcastle are still planning to offer him a bumper deal to fend off interest from Manchester United.