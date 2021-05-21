Report: Manchester United still interested in signing Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

According to transfer expert and reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

If you’re not suffering from amnesia, you would remember that United made Sancho their top target last summer, but eventually failed to match his asking price.





Fast forward, Sancho has once again enjoyed a brilliant campaign. However, his price has dropped down a bit, and it is probably within the reach of several clubs including United and Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund are being transparent here – they will offload Sancho if they get a good offer – which is less than €100m.

United still remain in the hunt, but as of now, no official talks or bids have taken place. Romano claims, it’s an open race.

Borussia Dortmund position is clear. Sancho will be able to leave the club this summer if an important bid arrives – bit less than €100m. 🟡⚫️ #BVB Man United are interested in signing Sancho but no official talks/bid yet – it’s still an ‘open race’. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

SL View – a chance for Liverpool?

According to a recent report from Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been linked with a move to sign the England international this summer.

The 21-year-old has managed 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season, and he would be available for around £80m.

Liverpool need to bolster their forward department this summer, with several of the first-team players having massively underperformed.

However, with the Reds needing to bolster other areas of the pitch, it will be interesting to see how they will fund a move for Sancho.

To start with, selling some of the fringe players might help, while Jurgen Klopp may need a bold decision to offload one of his front three to make room for Sancho’s potential arrival.

