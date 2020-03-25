Report: Galatasaray interested in Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri

According to Fotomac, Galatasaray are interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that the Turkish club will open talks with the Premier League outfit about securing the services of the Turkey international winger.
However, according to the report, Galatasaray will open discussions with the Reds only after football resumes.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear when the season could realistically resume.
Fotomac has claimed that Liverpool are asking for €20 million (£18.18 million) as transfer fee for the 28-year-old former Stoke City winger.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Shaqiri has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.
The winger also played just three minutes in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the Switzerland international made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for Liverpool, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The winger also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Merseyside outfit last season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.