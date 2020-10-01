Chelsea ready to loan out Antonio Rudiger to Spurs on one condition

Chelsea are prepared to allow Antonio Rudiger to join London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan, provided he is willing to sign a one-year contract extension, Standard Sport claims.

The Germany international has fallen out-of-favour under Frank Lampard since the beginning of the campaign and he has yet to play a single minute of first-team football for the Blues.





Rudiger was on the bench for the Premier League curtain-raiser at Brighton & Hove Albion, but he has since been left out of the matchday squad for the next four games across all competitions.

Hence, the 27-year-old has been fancied to head through the exit door before the transfer deadline on October 5 and Standard Sport reveals that the Blues are open to Rudiger making the switch across London to Spurs.

However, they still want to preserve his transfer value and are unlikely to sanction a temporary deal unless he is willing to put pen-to-paper on a fresh 12-month extension with the club.

Rudiger has only 20 months remaining on his current deal with the west London giants and the Blues are keen to avoid the prospect of him entering the final year of his contract next summer.

The former Roma man is presently the fifth-choice centre-back in the Blues’ ranks. He is currently behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma in the pecking order.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com