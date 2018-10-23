Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs PSV Eindhoven

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Netherlands to face PSV Eindhoven in a crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday night.
Having lost their opening two Champions League games against Inter Milan and Barcelona, Spurs must win this one to keep their hopes of qualifying to the knockouts alive.
They are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have made a strong start in the Premier League this season, and should look to carry the form in Europe as well.
PSV are in red hot form at the moment. They won 6-0 win over FC Emmen in their last game to maintain their 100% start to the season. However, like Spurs, they have also lost their opening two games, which makes the contest even more exciting and fascinating.
Pochettino is still without Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli. Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose will be assessed before the game. Spurs boss is likely to start with Dembele and Christian Eriksen which means Harry Winks and Sissoko will drop to the bench.
Serge Aurier could start in the right back role, while 26-year-old Son Heung-Min could be given the nod ahead of Erik Lamela, who scored against the Hammers last weekend.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up: Lloris, Davies, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Aurier, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Moura, Son, Kane.