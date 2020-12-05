Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Wolves: Tv Info, Live Stream

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in the Premier League, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off: 19:15 BST





Tv Info: The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime

The Reds are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 win against Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League that saw them secure a place to the knockout stages.

This is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select against Wolves:

Goalkeeper: Alisson is likely to sit out for the second successive match with a hamstring injury. Caoimhin Kelleher – who was impressive against Ajax – is set to retain his place between the sticks.

Defence: Klopp confirmed yesterday that Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to full training. The England right-back has been badly missed, and he could be thrown straight into the starting line-up.

Nathaniel Phillips impressed in the two games he has played in the Premier League, and the 23-year-old is likely to be recalled to partner alongside Joel Matip.

Midfield: Gini Wijnaldum has played in all the games after the international break, and the Dutch midfielder needs a breather. Fabinho is likely to start in central midfield, alongside skipper Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Naby Keita has returned to first-team training, but Klopp could use him from the bench keeping his fitness in mind. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is recovering well, but he won’t be available for this game. James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara are still out injured.

Forward: Roberto Firmino proved once again in his cameo performance against Ajax why he is so crucial to Liverpool’s attacking set up. The Brazilian is likely to start alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, which means the in-form Diogo Jota could be dropped to the bench.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Wolves: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino.