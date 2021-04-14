Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Real Madrid

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in a do-or-die Champions League clash on Wednesday night at Anfield.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat in the first leg, and the task won’t be easy to overcome the deficit as they aim to take part in their third Champions League semi-final under Jurgen Klopp.

Without fans at Anfield, Liverpool have struggled for inspiration this season. However, their lastest 2-1 home victory over Aston Villa, where Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner in injury time, have lifted morale ahead of this crucial tie.

They have a mountain to climb. However, the Reds are well capable of causing an upset, having defeated Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield after going 3-0 down in the first leg at Camp Nou two seasons ago.

Liverpool need to score an early goal to get the momentum going and must control the middle of the park. Thiago Alcantara is likely to start in place of James Milner.

Sadio Mane hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, but he is one player who can wreak havoc if he gets going. Plus, he puts in a lot of defensive shifts and provides support to Andy Robertson at left-back,

Diogo Jota, 24, has been in excellent form, but he is likely to make way for Mane.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Kabak, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

In other news, check out Champions League results and highlights from Tuesday’s matches.