Pep Guardiola Comments on Sergio Aguero’s Future

Pep Guardiola has discussed the future of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Burnley on Saturday.

Aguero joined Man City in 2011 for a reported fee of approximately £35m. Since then, he has been a monumental hit, becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, winning four Premier League titles, and six other domestic trophies.





He’s also fourth on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list and could move into third (behind Rooney and Shearer) before the current season is over. It’s fair to say he has had a significant impact on the Premier League and is the most prolific Premier League striker of the last decade.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract, leaving him eligible to open talks with other clubs in January. Aguero has previously spoken of his desire to return to Independiente – the club where he began his career.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of his side’s home fixture against Burnley on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola weighed in on the situation (quotes via BBC Sport).

“He’s (Aguero) going to give us a decision,” said the former Barcelona boss. “He deserves, with the club, fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone.”

It would not be unlikely for the Cityzens to allow Aguero to leave for free as a sign of respect. The club did the same thing for long-serving captain Vincent Kompany at the end of the 2018/19 season, and Spanish midfielder David Silva last summer.

The Argentine is yet to complete 90 minutes this season, making just four appearances in all competitions as he battles a hamstring problem.

When asked about the striker’s fitness, Guardiola said: “He’s still not in his best condition – his injury was long.

“He needs to be so sharp but we don’t have doubts. He needs a bit of time, training sessions and minutes. He has seven months ahead to show.”

Guardiola will be in desperate need of a win in order to turn his side’s fortunes around. Man City currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur, although they have played one game fewer than most.