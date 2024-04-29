Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners Secure Bragging Rights After Clinching A Win In Tense North London Derby

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Tottenham
Arsenal Tottenham

Needing a victory to maintain their provisional lead at the top of the Premier League rankings, Arsenal took the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their clash with local rivals Spurs on Sunday afternoon (April 28). Mikel Arteta’s side did not have it easy, with the home team throwing the kitchen sink at them in the second half. But, at the end of the day, the Gunners’ resilience and discipline shone through, allowing them to bag a nail-biting 3-2 victory on Premier League Matchday 35.

Arsenal Enjoy Brilliant First Half At Tottenham

Arteta’s boys came charging out the gates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and seemingly put their noses in front in the 13th minute. Captain Martin Odegaard delicately brought down Thomas Partey’s long ball before slipping Kai Havertz through on goal. The German applied a clinical finish, finding the bottom-left corner. Unfortunately for the men in red, the Norwegian playmaker was in an offside position when he received the ball from Partey.

A couple of minutes later, the ball once again nestled into Tottenham’s net, and this time, there was no offside flag to save the hosts. Bukayo Saka swung in a venomous cross toward the near post, prompting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to try to clear it out of harm’s way. Unfortunately, the Danish midfielder could not make the right connection and directed the cross into his own net. Micky van de Ven hit the back of the net for Spur a few minutes later but the goal was chalked out for offside.

Having lived through a brief Spursian storm, Arsenal doubled their money through Saka in the 27th minute. Released by Havertz, Saka cut in from the right flank to wrongfoot Ben Davies before calmly finding the back of the net with a low shot. Having assisted Saka, Havertz got on the scoresheet himself in the 38th minute, applying a clinical header to steer Declan Rice’s inch-perfect long ball into the back of the net.

Spurs Give Gunners A Second-Half Scare

After being the second-best in the first half, the Lilywhites returned with a bang in the second 45, giving Arsenal a proper scare. In the 64th minute, Gunners goalie David Raya gave the ball straight to Cristian Romero, who was lurking around the ‘D’. The defender controlled Raya’s botched clearance and drilled a low shot into the bottom-right corner. It was Spurs’ first shot on target on Sunday afternoon.

In the 84th minute, Rice conceded a penalty, completely missing the ball and kicking Davies while trying to take it away from him. Heung-min Son took the resulting spot kick and found the top-left corner to make it 3-2. Ange Postecoglou’s team pushed for the equalizer in the last few minutes but Arsenal shut shop to deny them a point.

Arteta’s men will return to action with a clash against Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4). Spurs, meanwhile, will travel to Chelsea for another London derby on Thursday night (May 2).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Won The Most Matches In His First 300 Matches
Soccer

LATEST “It’s the same old story with City” – Roy Keane Makes Bold Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Win Over Nottingham Forest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer
“That’s frustrating” – Clinton Morrison Gives Mohamed Salah Verdict After Public Spat With Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison has backed Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, suggesting it must be frustrating for the Egyptian to sit…

Premier League Trophy
Soccer
English Premier League: 5 Managers With Most Victories In First 300 Matches
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024

Managing a Premier League team is a dream for almost every top coach in soccer. However, only a handful manage to live the dream, and even fewer make it count….

Arsenal Tottenham
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners Secure Bragging Rights After Clinching A Win In Tense North London Derby
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 29 2024
Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives The Latest On Jeremie Frimpong
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“What happened to Liverpool can happen to us” – Pep Guardiola Advises His Players To Remain Focused As They Push For Premier League Record
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“Big moment of the season is this game” – Gary Neville Claims North London Derby Is A Pivotal Game For Title Aspirants Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Arrow to top