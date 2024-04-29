Managing a Premier League team is a dream for almost every top coach in soccer. However, only a handful manage to live the dream, and even fewer make it count.

It is extremely challenging to hit the ground running in the most competitive league on the planet, with only the very best managing to implement their philosophy and get results in a short while. Today, we will take a look at a group of world-class managers who have mastered the art of winning in the Premier League. Here are the top five managers who secured the most victories in the first 300 games in the English top flight.

#5 Arsene Wenger — 180 Victories

Aptly nicknamed ‘The Professor’, Arsene Wenger is a true blue legend of Premier League soccer. Wenger encountered a few roadblocks when he first joined Arsenal, but it did not take long for him to prove his mettle. In his first 300 games, Wenger clinched 180 victories, establishing himself as one of the finest tacticians in the game.

Wenger, who put an end to his 22-year-long Premier League run at the end of the 2017-18 season, oversaw 828 English top-flight matches, winning 476, drawing 199, and losing 153. He won the title thrice (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04) and is the only manager in history to lift the title without tasting a single defeat over the course of the league campaign.

#4 Sir Alex Ferguson — 183 Victories

The gold standard of managers in modern soccer, Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson guided his team to 183 victories in his first 300 Premier League matches. Over the course of his illustrious career, the Scot mastermind oversaw 810 EPL matches, celebrating 528 wins, settling for 168 draws, and succumbing to 114 defeats. His United scored a whopping 1627 goals and conceded 703.

Ferguson holds the record for winning the most number of Premier League titles. During his time with the Red Devils, Ferguson won 13 English top-flight titles, including the first one of the Premier League era (1992-93).

#3 Jurgen Klopp — 188 Victories

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. Under his guidance, the Reds have become a formidable team, capable of challenging for the title every season. Klopp’s Liverpool are not only about playing eye-catching soccer but are also about getting favorable results in tricky ties. In his first 300 Premier League games, Klopp guided the Reds to 188 victories, cementing his legacy as one of the best-ever managers in English soccer history.

The 2019-20 Premier League winner has overseen 331 league games at Liverpool, taking them to 207 wins, 77 draws, and 47 defeats. He will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season.

#2 Jose Mourinho — 189 Victories

Narrowly edging out Jurgen Klopp, ex-Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has clinched the second spot, celebrating 189 victories in his first 300 Premier League matches. Before getting the sack at Tottenham, Mourinho managed 363 Premier League games, winning 217, drawing 84, and losing 62.

Mourinho has won three English top-flight titles, all of which came at Chelsea. He helped the Blues to consecutive Premier League titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06 before lifting the silverware for the third time (2014-15) during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Pep Guardiola — 221 Victories

Manchester City mastermind Pep Guardiola has claimed the top spot by a landslide, having bagged 221 victories in his first 300 Premier League matches. Guardiola’s milestone victory came on Sunday afternoon (April 28), with the Cityzens claiming a 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest. Guardiola has only lost 38 matches since taking over at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Guardiola has also been the most dominant manager the league has ever seen. The Spaniard has won five Premier League titles in the last seven years. If he can guide City to success this season, he will become the first-ever coach to win four consecutive English top-flight titles.