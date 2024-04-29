Soccer

“It’s the same old story with City” – Roy Keane Makes Bold Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Win Over Nottingham Forest

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Won The Most Matches In His First 300 Matches

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to win the 2023-24 Premier League title, saying the trip to Nottingham Forest was their final big hurdle of the season.

Manchester City Bagged Impressive 2-0 Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Reigning English champions Manchester City traveled to City Ground for their Premier League Matchday 34 meeting with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 28). Playing after Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, City were under pressure to perform, knowing that a slip-up will allow the Gunners to claim the top spot in the rankings.

It was not a walk in the park playing against a team battling for survival, but the visitors had more than enough in the tank to secure a 2-0 victory. Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored one goal each on either side of halftime to secure the win.

Arsenal still have a one-point lead at the top of the table, but the Gunners have played one game more than City. It means City will claim the title if they can win the last four games of the season.

Roy Keane Says Man City Have Title In The Bag

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane admitted he thought there was a possibility of City dropping points against Nottingham Forest. But with the hurdle now crossed, Keane does not see any team stopping City in their tracks.

When asked if the game against Nottingham was City’s final hurdle of the season, Keane said:

I think so. On the back of the Brighton game on Thursday and Arsenal winning before them, it was a pressure game and Nottingham Forest are obviously fighting hard against relegation.

With that result at the City Ground, I think the title is Manchester City’s now.”

He added:

It’s the same old story with City, even when they are not at their best. They know how to win football matches, they have good options off the bench, and they have got into a really good habit of winning matches in recent years.

I was worried at the start of the game, I wondered if they could slip up, but I think City will win all the rest of their matches now.”

City will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United in their final four games of the Premier League campaign. If they win all four games, they will become the first team in history to win four consecutive league titles in England.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
