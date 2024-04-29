Manchester United icon Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to win the 2023-24 Premier League title, saying the trip to Nottingham Forest was their final big hurdle of the season.

Manchester City Bagged Impressive 2-0 Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Reigning English champions Manchester City traveled to City Ground for their Premier League Matchday 34 meeting with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 28). Playing after Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, City were under pressure to perform, knowing that a slip-up will allow the Gunners to claim the top spot in the rankings.

It was not a walk in the park playing against a team battling for survival, but the visitors had more than enough in the tank to secure a 2-0 victory. Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored one goal each on either side of halftime to secure the win.

Arsenal still have a one-point lead at the top of the table, but the Gunners have played one game more than City. It means City will claim the title if they can win the last four games of the season.

Roy Keane Says Man City Have Title In The Bag

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane admitted he thought there was a possibility of City dropping points against Nottingham Forest. But with the hurdle now crossed, Keane does not see any team stopping City in their tracks.

When asked if the game against Nottingham was City’s final hurdle of the season, Keane said:

“I think so. On the back of the Brighton game on Thursday and Arsenal winning before them, it was a pressure game and Nottingham Forest are obviously fighting hard against relegation.

“With that result at the City Ground, I think the title is Manchester City’s now.”

He added:

“It’s the same old story with City, even when they are not at their best. They know how to win football matches, they have good options off the bench, and they have got into a really good habit of winning matches in recent years.

“I was worried at the start of the game, I wondered if they could slip up, but I think City will win all the rest of their matches now.”

City will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United in their final four games of the Premier League campaign. If they win all four games, they will become the first team in history to win four consecutive league titles in England.