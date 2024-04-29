Soccer

“That’s frustrating” – Clinton Morrison Gives Mohamed Salah Verdict After Public Spat With Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison has backed Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, suggesting it must be frustrating for the Egyptian to sit on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah Publicly Fell Out In Liverpool’s Draw With West Ham United

Salah has sporadically featured in Liverpool’s starting XI in the last few weeks and was once again named on the bench for the trip to West Ham United on Saturday (April 27). Klopp did not bring the 31-year-old on until the 79th minute — a couple of minutes after Michail Antonio made it 2-2 for the hosts. The former Chelsea winger was not happy with the late introduction and reportedly did not greet Klopp properly before coming onto the pitch.

Salah was unable to influence the scoreline and it ended 2-2 at London Stadium, practically knocking Liverpool out of the running for the Premier League title. Salah was angry after the full-time whistle and had a heated exchange with his manager. Later, Klopp confirmed that the issue had been resolved in the dressing room.

Clinton Morrison Says Frustrated Mohamed Salah Could Leave Anfield

Discussing the altercation at West Ham, Morrison shed light on an interesting angle. The player-turned-pundit said Salah was feeling the heat as his teammates were not performing and backed him to move to greener pastures at the end of the campaign.

Morrison said (via Liverpool.com):

He’s not in brilliant form at the moment. I was at the Merseyside derby; he was missing big chances.

Problem is, Salah still has the numbers. The reason you’re noticing it now is the other two aren’t scoring. Before when he had Bobby Firmino and [Sadio] Mané, it’s alright. These two, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, are missing big chances and everything gets put on Mohamed Salah.”

He continued:

That exchange [with Klopp] didn’t look good. We didn’t know what was said. It’s disappointing he’s not playing because even if they had a slight chance against West Ham, you need your best players on the pitch. That’s frustrating. Personally, I don’t see Salah being at Liverpool next season.

Salah has by far been Liverpool’s best player this season. He has featured in 42 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 24 times and providing 13 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

