Soccer

“What happened to Liverpool can happen to us” – Pep Guardiola Advises His Players To Remain Focused As They Push For Premier League Record

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has instructed his players to remain focused on the job at hand, claiming they, too, could tumble like Liverpool during the title run-in.

Liverpool Have Lost Ground In The Premier League Race

Heading into April, Liverpool were in great shape to win their 20th English top-flight title. They had not tasted defeat in their last seven Premier League matches and had a comparatively easier fixture list to tackle. It started well for them, as they picked up a commanding 3-1 win over Sheffield United. However, a couple of days later, they played out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, dropping two points.

They then suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 14, which allowed Manchester City to overcome their two-point deficit to then-joint-leaders Liverpool and Arsenal. On Wednesday (April 24), the Reds once again dropped three invaluable points, losing 2-0 to relegation-threatened Everton. Following Arsenal and Manchester City’s wins on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, Jurgen Klopp’s side have slipped to third place in the Premier League rankings. Arsenal are currently leading the race by a solitary point, but City have a game in hand.

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Says Liverpool Slip Not Unusual

Speaking to the press after his team claimed a thumping 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday night (April 25), Guardiola said he had a lot of respect for the Reds and warned players that they could also be victim to such a slip-up.

Revealing what he told his players before the game against Brighton, the Spanish tactician said (via The Herald):

I said to the players what happened to Liverpool can happen to us and can happen to Arsenal. People didn’t expect them to lose against Crystal Palace and yesterday but it can happen to us – it’s football.

Everton is playing to avoid the relegation zone and we have a similar game at Nottingham Forest (on Sunday) and they play for their lives.”

He concluded by adding:

Maybe because they were a real contender of ours for many years, my appreciation for Liverpool is higher than ever.

Still it (the title) is there (for Liverpool) because I know the character of their team. They are going to fight until the end and we have to do it too.

If they win their remaining five matches, Manchester City will win their fourth consecutive Premier League title. They will become the first-ever team to do so in English top-flight history.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

LATEST “What happened to Liverpool can happen to us” – Pep Guardiola Advises His Players To Remain Focused As They Push For Premier League Record

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“Big moment of the season is this game” – Gary Neville Claims North London Derby Is A Pivotal Game For Title Aspirants Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has advised Arsenal to be on their toes for the upcoming ‘North London Derby’ against Tottenham Hotspur. Neville believes the outcome of this game could…

Arsenal Declan Rice Premier League
Soccer
5 Midfielders Who Have Completed The Most Passes In The Premier League This Season: Arsenal’s Declan Rice Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 26 2024

English soccer has come a long way over the last couple of decades. The days of cross-and-head are long gone. Most Premier League teams now like to build from the…

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Have Six Transfer Targets For Summer Transfer Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
“There is unanimity on the board of directors” – Barcelona Vice-President Ecstatic With Xavi’s Decision To Continue As Head Coach
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
EPL Trophy
Soccer
5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions In The Premier League Since 2017-18
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
Liverpool Everton
Soccer
Everton 2-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s Fairytale Farewell Turning Into A Nightmare
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 25 2024
Arrow to top