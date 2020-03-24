Who are the ‘The All-Time Premier League’ top 10 goalscorers?
It’s an illustrious list of some of the finest attacking talent ever seen in football, with most of the players on it winning numerous leagues and cups during their respective careers.
Just one current Premier League player makes it onto the list and he is now within touching distance of the top three.
There is also a current Premier League manager in amongst the top 10 and he is currently in charge of the club he used to play for.
As of March 2020, eight of the top 10 are English, one from Argentina and one from France.
Harry Kane should be the next player to break into the top 10 and he will knock a former Tottenham Hotspur star down to 11th when he achieves the feat. Read on as we reveal who are the all-time Premier League top 10 goalscorers.
All-Time Premier League Top Scorers
-
- 1. Alan Shearer: 260 goals in 441 appearances
- 2. Wayne Rooney: 208 goals in 491 appearances*
- 3. Andrew Cole: 187 goals in 414 appearances
- 4. Sergio Aguero: 180 goals in 261 appearances*
- 5. Frank Lampard: 177 goals in 609 appearances
- 6. Thierry Henry: 175 goals in 258 appearances
- 7. Robbie Fowler: 163 goals in 379 appearances
- 8. Jermain Defoe: 162 goals in 496 appearances*
- 9. Michael Owen: 150 goals in 326 appearances
- 10. Les Ferdinand: 149 goals in 351 appearances
*Still playing
All-Time Premier League Top Scorers – Video
All-Time Premier League Top Scorers – Top 3 Profiles
ALAN SHEARER: Blackburn Rovers (1992-1996), Newcastle United (1996-2006)
Alan Shearer was born on August 13, 1970. Having started his career at Southampton, he went on to become one of the most prolific scorers of all-time with Blackburn and his beloved Newcastle.
Great in the air, predatory from close range and deadly from distance, Shearer was at one time the complete striker.
A series of knee injuries robbed him of some pace, but he adapted his game in his later years and continued to find the net.
While most famously associated with his home-town club, Shearer enjoyed his greatest successes at Blackburn.
He won the title with Rovers in 1994/95 and claimed the Golden Boot in 1994/95 and 1995/96.
Shearer added another Golden Boot with Newcastle the following season, but the club were unable to win any silverware during his time at the club.
After the first ten years of the Premier League, Shearer was named as the outstanding player of the decade. He is also listed in the FIFA 100 greatest living footballers.
Shearer played 63 times for England, scoring 30 goals. He captained the side on 34 occasions.
He had a brief spell as Newcastle manager in 2008/09, when he took charge for the last eight games but was unable to save the club from relegation.
Shearer now works as a pundit on the BBC’s Match of the Day show.
WAYNE ROONEY: Everton (2002-04), Manchester United (2004-2017), Everton (2017-2018)
Wayne Rooney was born on October 24, 1985, and made his international debut in 2003 as the youngest player to represent England, until Theo Walcott debuted.
Widely regarded as the country’s best player, Rooney scored a record 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.
He joined Everton’s youth team at the age of nine and made his professional debut in 2002. Rooney spent two years with the senior team at the Merseyside club before Manchester United snapped him up for £25.6 million in 2004.
He went on to win five Premier League titles with United and is the only player to have scored more than 250 goals for the club.
Rooney’s scoring output in a United shirt undoubtedly suffered, as he was willing to play out of position if it benefited the team.
He has described his legendary overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011 as his most important goal for United.
Rooney’s desire to win often saw him fall foul of match officials, but that passion endeared him greatly to United’s fans.
He subsequently rejoined Everton in 2017, before moving to Major League Soccer with DC United the following year.
Rooney has since returned to English football at Derby County and now plays in a much deeper role.
ANDREW COLE: Newcastle (1993-95), Man Utd (1995-2001), Blackburn (2001-04), Fulham (2004-05), Man City (2005-06), Portsmouth (2006-07), Birmingham City (2007), Sunderland (2007-08)
Andrew Cole was born on October 15, 1971. He began his career with Arsenal, but played just one game before moving to Bristol City.
His goalscoring exploits for the Robins caught the attention of Kevin Keegan at Newcastle, who signed the striker in 1993. Cole partnered Peter Beardsley, won the First Division and continued scoring in the Premier League for the following two seasons.
He was sold controversially to Man Utd in 1995, where he went on to achieve huge success. He was the top scorer in Europe for United in the treble winning season of 1998/99, a season in which he and Dwight Yorke contributed 53 goals between them overall.
Cole scored the goal that won the Premier League title and the goal that took them to the Champions League final. He has winners medals in the Premier League winners (5), Champions League (1) and FA Cup (2).
He subsequently played at Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Birmingham and Sunderland, without ever quite recapturing his best goalscoring form.
He finished his career with a loan move to Burnley and a brief spell at Nottingham Forest, before retiring in 2008.
Cole was awarded the PFA Young player of the year award in 1994, and played 15 games for England, scoring just one goal.
For ruthless efficiency-Shearer
For unmatched style-Fowler/Henry
For their unselfish team play-Ferdinand/Cole
Great article topic…but one thing…Dwight Yorke was top scorer with at least 29 goals that legendary season, Cole ended with 25 goals.
My apologies. Andy Cole was United’s top scorer in Europe that season with 5 goals, but over all Dwight Yorke scored 29 to Cole’s 24.
Good spot!
Robbie Fowler was truly a joy to behold when he was at his peak. His best period was 94-97, in which he scored 30 goals a season. You can’t knock Shearer’s superb record though; doubt it beaten for years.
http://www.liverpool-kop.com
shearer is the best striker a live so much better than the rest of them how cum alot of them top strikers played for newcastle but we still cant win anything but hopefully it will come
SHEARER IS/ALWAYS WILL BE THE BEST!! (friend says henry)
MY RATINGS OUT OF THE FIVE
-1 shearer
-2 henry
-3 cole
-4 ferdinand
-5 …fowler
I cannot see anyone beating Shearers record anytime soon!!!
I hope someone does tho!!
Does anyon know how many Ronaldo and Yakubu are on. I think these are the next two highest active players arent they?
Giggs is on 96 and not 101 (I guess 5 were in the old 1st Division), Scholes on 95, Anelka is on 94, Viduka on 92, Defoe on 73, Ronaldo and Yakubu are both on 72 and Rooney is on 71.
My money is on Rooney breaking 200, as he’s more likely to stay and retire in the Premier League than Ronaldo, but who can tell?
where is Gerrard ??
Gerrard is 28 and is on a lowly 57 goals.
i think shearer will stay top for some time. some time in the future there will be someone who will not just beat the record but probably beat it by miles at an age of around 19-26 (just wanna say liverpool 4 eva)
gerrard great player and lfc4eva
ronaldo will be up there soon and will stay there
M.U.F.C
4
life
Theres only Rooney who could get near Shearer and thats a hard ask, Henry went back now to England and played till he is 34/ 35 he would smash 200 and maybe close to shearer, anyway does anyone know how many premier league goals Shearer had when he was Rooneys age?? would like to know
I think ronaldo can get some where but more important i believe in lampard’s ability
shearer is tha greatest eva wish he can turn things around fo newcastle….richard at rooney’s age i think shearer had scored 104 but his goals at southampton wer before tha premier league..if ruud was still at united i think he wud of cum close to shearer’s record
Great players. How would the list look if it was average goals per game? Bet Henry would top..
Well, i doubt if the record set by shera will be quash it is unbrekeable. Henry would have done that but he left unceremonsely from to barca. So the record is stil intant
if iam considering the best premeir league scorer, then i would take thiery henry who managed to score all those goals in asingle club and with in afew seasons compared to allan shira and andy cole who spent their full time in premiership.
a definite replacement for thiery Henry in arsenal is robin van pe who is splendidly fasting his goals scoring to pick from the pioneer in English premier league.so watch the record ahead.
Rooney should be there he is much better than lampard, gerrard, torres, henry and van persie. much better than those players. by the way i surport man utd the best :}
and he was one of the top scorer in english premier league and his club manchester united he did almost but am sorry now he become old ,,,,
2010 ARSENAL PLAYER MY CAPTAIN WILL CARRY HIGHEST GOAL SCORE THAT IS MY CHOICE THIS SEASON
who ever wrote this article ought to brush up on their knowledge on one of the best teams that has graced the english league, NOTTINGHAM FOREST. there is no such team as he/she? have stated when profiling Edward Sherringham. (ol big head will be turning in his grave)
Has there ever been an article with more ‘Has there ever been?’ rhetorical questions than this?
Rooney now has 101 goals. He is also the highest scorer with 21 goals this season
i think my only rooneyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy will better than all of them in year to comw.up united
great, but I was hoping for more stats like all time wins, clean sheets, most goals in single season and stuff like that. thanks
Alan’s record is almost unbreakable..a player would have to play for 14 season’s and score 19 (rounded off) goals per season jus to equal his record. It is impossible to find a player with such consistency frm the begining of his career till the end.
Although seemingly impossible if there is a player who can beat it it’s W. Rooney. I know it’s a big ask but I hope he breaks the record one day.
King Wazza…Red devil till I DIE!!!
init Rooney Is Better then Lampard 😀
Bridge and baines for england allow Warnock the villa player
face it rooney is the best player in the world atm
ROONEY ALL THE WAAY AND HE IS SCOUSE 😀
ROONEY IS THE BEST AND HE IS SCOUSE
IM GLAD HE LEFT MY TEAM TO JOIN MAN UNITED HE HAS BECOME A BETTER PLAYER WITH THEM 😀
🙂
I think if Rooney shuld end his career in d premier league,he’ll break Shearer’s record.Lets just keep our fingers crossed.
and scholes now has 100!
rooney will definately break the record as long as he stays in england, with a top club and he of course needs to stay injury free, but i would say its only a matter of time. i am pleased heskey made it to a ton(foxes fan) but where does lineker fit into the all time list? (inc old div 1) does anyone ever answer these questions being asked or wot?
iam your fan in pleas called sudan
I thought initially Walcot, but his current rate is disappointing. I think Rooney can be the highest scorer if he continues playing for the next 6-7 years
ROONEYS THE BEST AND TEVES IS THE WORST
Yes, Ruud boi is in form, but don’t compare him with fernado. But if torres can spend up to 6-7 season in England without worse injury he break Alan’s record. Never walk alone 4 life.
Chelsea is the best with dider the man
rooney will go on 2 score 300+ if e stays in the premier leauge ((lfc 4eva)
Rooney z de worst player in england cz he speedless man
Pls i want to know when premier leaque started.
i believe united will retain the trophy
Man united is the club every body went to run to .with need more player next season
the concourer of the world in the histoory of football is c.ronald0
Henry is d best.. then may b i wud say Owen.
But Henry is d best. he scord 174 in juz 8 seasons…i wish he stayd 4 a few more n surely he wud hav broken d 260 barrier.
Alan Shearer ‘s record would be very difficult to break. Only Rooney has the potential to challenge Shearer’s record, provided he plays as an out and out striker for the next or six or seven years just like he did during the past season. Until now Shearer can be considered as the best goal scorer ever to play in England ahead of Gary Lineker, Ian Rush, Jimmy Greaves and Denis Law. Robbie Fowler would have been a close competitor for Shearer if he had maintained his form because he could be as good as Shearer when at the top of his game. Van Nistelroy and Thierry Henry could have challenged Shearer for the top position if they had played more games in the Premier League. Fernando Torres has great potential but we don’t know how long he will stay fit and play in the Premier League. His situation is somewhat like Robbie Fowler. So, Rooney remains the best candidate to fill in Shearer’s boots.
HA ROONEY FAT CHANCE hes turned crap since world cup, and his only goal so far has been a penalty
i do think Rooney will beat it if he stays fit and focused, but alan will be more than happy if a fellow englishman breaks it, so as a Newcastle supporter, i won’t be fussed if he does. you should bare in mind that Rooney has so far not experienced anything like the ankle injury that Alan got back in 1997, or the injury he picked up back in 2000.
wheres ruud van nistelrooy?
van nistlerooy got stuck on the 90s. rooney will not get close to shearer’s record, he’s not a natural goalscorer and he’s only got about 7 good years left in him
That is it
I thought Drogba has scored a century of goals as well! How come he’s not there in the list?
drogs’ has scored over 150, but did he score 100 in league?
drogba did score up to a century goals! surprised he’s not on the list.
Rooney still have more time in epl and will breake all the whole record is just 25 still have 13 years to spent