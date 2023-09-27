With the 2023 Ryder Cup almost here, here at SportsLens we have assessed who has the best Ryder Cup record on Team USA. Several USA golfers on the 2023 team have unbeaten Ryder Cup records, as well as a few standout performers from various Ryder Cup’s in the past.

Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team USA?

The US Ryder Cup team this year is full of insane golfing talent. Seven major champions, three undefeated Ryder Cup players, four debutants and plenty of other stellar golf stars from the United States.

Taking a look at Team USA this year, captain Zach Johnson has such a strong squad heading to Rome. To put in in perspective, Johnson only had to pick one rookie for the Ryder Cup. Huge names such as five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, three-time major champ Jordan Spieth, two-time major champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. The only rookie he selected was Sam Burns.

Given that the other three rookies qualified automatically (Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa), this means that eight of the 12 Team USA players at the 2023 Ryder Cup have played before.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, 2021 FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay and the ever consistent Xander Schauffele all made their debut two years ago at Whistling Straits.

Scheffler played three matches in 2021, winning two and halving one. Both Cantlay and Morikawa played four matches, winning three and halving one. Schauffele played four matches, winning three and losing one. So the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa are all undefeated in Ryder Cup matches.

Jordan Spieth Top Points Scorer In 2023 USA Ryder Cup Team

Although they are the three undefeated players on the US side this year at the 2023 Ryder Cup, there are several other players who have earned more points in previous Ryder Cup.

Rickie Fowler has earned 5.5 points for Team USA at previous Ryder Cup’s, winning three matches and halving five. However, he has lost seven. Similarly, Brooks Koepka has won 6.5 points for USA at previous Ryder Cup, with six wins and a half. However, he has lost five times as well.

That leaves Team USA with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. ‘JT’ has been hailed ‘Mr Ryder Cup’ by many, having won 6.5 points from a possible 9 for the United States. He has lost just two matches, winning six and halving one. But the man who has earned the most points for Team USA on this year’s Ryder Cup team is three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

Spieth has accumulated 9.5 points across four Ryder Cup’s. Of all of the players in Zach Johnson’s USA 2023 Ryder Cup team, Spieth has won the most points previously. His overall record consists of eight wins, seven losses and three halves. So yes, he has lost the join most times at the Ryder Cup, but he has also won more than anyone else on the team.

Team USA Squad & Ryder Cup Record

Scottie Scheffler – won 2, lost 0, halved 1

– won 2, lost 0, halved 1 Patrick Cantlay – won 3, lost 0, halved 1

– won 3, lost 0, halved 1 Xander Schauffele – won 3, lost 1, halved 0

– won 3, lost 1, halved 0 Wyndham Clark – debut

– debut Brian Harman – debut

– debut Max Homa – debut

– debut Justin Thomas – won 6, lost 2, halved 1

– won 6, lost 2, halved 1 Brooks Koepka – won 6, lost 5, halved 1

– won 6, lost 5, halved 1 Collin Morikawa – won 3, lost 0, halved 1

– won 3, lost 0, halved 1 Jordan Spieth – won 8, lost 7, halved 3

– won 8, lost 7, halved 3 Rickie Fowler – won 3, lost 7, halved 5

– won 3, lost 7, halved 5 Sam Burns – debut

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

