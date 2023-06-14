The US Open is here as one of the biggest tournament of the year kicks off this week. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the 2021 FedEx Cup champion winner and American golfing superstar, Patrick Cantlay. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Patrick Cantlay Net Worth Estimated At $25 Million

Patrick Cantlay embarks on another major week as he looks to land the US Open for the first time. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world, Cantlay is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Patrick Cantlay’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Patrick Cantlay’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $25 million dollars.

The 31-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Florida native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2012, including a FedEx Cup amongst several other huge tournaments.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $25 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Cantlay currently sits at number four in the Official World Golf Rankings, and has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most successful golfers of the past decade.

However, that major championship win still evades Cantlay and he will be desperate to win one this year. Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in November 2017, Cantlay has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article.

Cantlay’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 31-year-old has a strong week, his net worth could rise once more. The career of the 2021 FedEx Cup winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a first major championship success would take Cantlay to the next level.

Patrick Cantlay net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Patrick Cantlay Career Earnings

Ever since Patrick Cantlay turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster, boasting nine career victories – eight on the PGA Tour. Not only that, but Cantlay won the season long FedEx Cup back in 2021, pocketing a $15m bonus in the process.

Now, in 2023, Cantlay is again trending in the right direction and looks to be in steady form with the US Open almost underway. His last win came at the 2022 BMW Championship back in August last year, winning by one shot. Now, the Florida man will be hopeful of adding a major to the list of his PGA Tour wins come Sunday afternoon.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Patrick Cantlay has earned $38,273,239 according to pgatour.com. This puts Cantlay at number 22 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on and if he can capture that elusive maiden major.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the former world number one. According to spotrac.com, Cantlay’s career earnings in total equates to over $61 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $38 million, but he has earned almost $25 million more than that in total.

The 31-year-old is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week at the 123rd US Open, and the trends certainly back him up as one of the favorites. His major performances have been far from sensational thusfar, but everyone knows that when he’s at his best, Patrick Cantlay is virtually impossible to stop.

More about Cantlay’s off the course earnings next.

Patrick Cantlay Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Patrick Cantlay has a net worth of over $25 million and has earned upward of $61 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the American has a number of big sponsors, which includes some huge brands such as FootJoy, Rolex and Goldman Sach’s. These endorsement agreements have helped him to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry.

However, Cantlay has recently lost two of his main sponsors in the form of Titleist and Hugo Boss. It seems that the American golf star is no longer using Titleist equipment, bar using a Pro V1x golf ball. Cantlay is no longer listed as a brand ambassador.

Hugo Boss also pulled the plug on Cantlay’s sponsorship at the beginning of the year. It is unknown exactly why this is the case, but there have been rumours that Cantlay will be defecting to LIV Golf. As of today, Cantlay is still a PGA Tour player and hasn’t gone anywhere.

All in all, it is unknown exactly how much Patrick Cantlay is paid by his sponsors. However, this figure is estimated to be around $4 million in endorsements each year (source: sportskeeda.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Patrick Cantlay’s net worth.

