Sam Burns Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: American Golfer Boasts $5 Million Net Worth

Paul Kelly
Sam Burns Golf
Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut this year in the 2023 tournament in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of American golfer, Sam Burns. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Sam Burns Net Worth Estimated At $5 Million

Sam Burns is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. Not only is the American an extremely popular golfer, but he is also a serial winner. He has won five PGA Tour events across the past three seasons, which includes a big win earlier this year at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The 27-year-old has become a huge force on the PGA Tour in recent years, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars ever since. Burns is one of the most talked about golfers on the PGA Tour now, and has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Sam Burns’ net worth. We can reveal that Sam Burns’ net worth is estimated to be in the region of $5 million.

The five-time PGA Tour winner is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Louisiana man has won multiple tournaments in America since turning pro back in 2017. This includes the WGC Match Play, Valspar Championship twice and the Charles Schwab Challenge to name but a few.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Burns has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most consistent golfers in the world right now.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour golf tournament back in May 2021, Burns has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article. Burns’ net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Sam Burns net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Sam Burns Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $8,246,051
2022 $12,506,486
2021 $6,187,529
2020 $858,500
2019 $1,117,312
2018 $495,916

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Sam Burns turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise. Burns is currently ranked at number 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings, but did get as high as no. 9 last year. He has won six professional golf tournaments, including five on the PGA Tour. His most recently win came with a 6&5 thumping of Cam Young in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play where he came out on top.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various PGA Tour events over the past few seasons, the 1996-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash over the years.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Sam Burns has earned $21,743,793 according to pgatour.com. This puts Burns at number 75 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings as his career progresses and will get into the Top 50 very soon.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful American golfer. According to spotrac.com, Burns’ career earnings in total equates to just short of $30 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $21.7 million, but he has earned over eight million more than that in total.

This is of course down to winning five PGA Tour tournaments in the past three seasons. Burns’ highest earnings year as a professional golfer came last year. Burns reportedly earned $12,506,486 that year. This is down to winning various events such as the Valspar Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as finishing 24th in the FedEx Cup.

Sam Burns Endorsement Deals

Sam Burns Golf 1

Another reason that Sam Burns has a net worth of over $5 million and has earned upward of $29 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the Ryder Cup debutant has sponsors queuing up for him, including some huge brands such as Adidas, Mastercard, Netjets, TravisMathew, SentinelOne and RBC. However, Burns’ biggest endorsement deal is current with golf manufacturer Callaway.

Burns is kitted out in Callaway gear from head to toe. When he is competing on the golf course, he uses purely Callaway clubs, as well as Callaway golf balls and a Callaway bag. The clothes he wears are TravisMathew apparel, as well as sporting Cuater shoes. Both of these clothing brands are under the Callaway umbrella.

These endorsement agreements have helped the Louisiana native to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry. It is unknown exactly how much Sam Burns is paid by his sponsors. However, it is sure to be a pretty penny.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Sam Burns’ net worth.

Arrow to top