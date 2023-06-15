US Open week is here as one of the biggest tournament of the year kicks off today. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the two-time PGA Championship winner and former world number one, Justin Thomas. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Justin Thomas Net Worth Hits $50 Million

Justin Thomas embarks on the 2023 US Open as he looks to add a third major title to his CV. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world, Thomas is set to compete this week at LA Country Club in California.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Justin Thomas’ net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Justin Thomas’ net worth is estimated to be in the region of $50 million.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Kentucky native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2013, including two major championships.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $50 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Thomas propelled to world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings back in 2018. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most successful golfers of the past decade.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in November 2015, Thomas has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Thomas’ career earnings later in this article.

Thomas’ net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of the two-time PGA Championship winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win this week would further cement his name in the golfing history books.

Justin Thomas Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $2,639,683 2022 $18,407,075 2021 $13,587,153 2020 $11,991,540 2019 $8,622,084 2018 $8,809,821 2017 $10,013,227 2016 $4,126,366 2015 $2,278,564 2014 $170,237

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Justin Thomas turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster, boasting 17 career victories – 15 on the PGA Tour. Not only that, but ‘JT’ has already won two major championships, both coming in the PGA Championship.

Now, this year, ‘JT’ is trending in the right direction and looks to be in steady form with the US Open upon us. His last win came at the 2022 PGA Championship back in May, defeating fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole play-off. Now, the Kentucky man will be hopeful of adding another major title this week.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has earned $53,420,084 according to pgatour.com. This puts ‘JT’ at number 10 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the former world number one. According to spotrac.com, Thomas’ career earnings in total equates to over $80 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $53 million, but he has earned almost $30 million more than that in total.

JT’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was in fact last year. Thomas earned over $18 million alone last year. This is thanks to his PGA Championship triumph as well as a good run at the Tour Championship. The 1993-born golfing superstar is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week in an event that should suit his game.

More about Thomas’ off the course earnings next.

Justin Thomas Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Justin Thomas has a net worth of over $50 million and has earned upward of $80 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the American has a number of big sponsors, which includes the likes of Titleist and Footjoy, manufacturers who have been with the American more-or-less since he turned professional. Some of his other main sponsors include NetJets, Troon and Citi.

In May 2021, Thomas formed a partnership with Lineage Logistics, a company based out of Michigan. As part of their sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments, and Lineage will commit $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation and its associated charities through donations as well as event support.

However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for ‘JT’ when it comes to endorsements. Back in 2021, Thomas lost his solo biggest sponsor in Ralph Lauren. This was due to ‘JT’ using a homophobic slur as he missed a putt during the Tournament of Champions, which was picked up by the cameras.

Ralph Lauren called quits on their partnership with immediate effect, with Thomas saying he respected the decision after he had put them in a “terrible position“.

Thomas had this to say on his use of a homophobic slur and his subsequent sacking from Ralph Lauren:

“It’s humiliating, it’s embarrassing, and it’s not me. It’s not a word that I use, but for some reason, it was in there. That’s what I’m trying to figure out as to why it was in there, and it’s going to be a part of this process and training program or whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don’t know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”

However, in March 2022 Thomas began a new partnership with Greyson Clothiers who would become his new apparel provider. The founder of Greyson Clothiers was a man called Charlie Schaefer, who had previously spent 13 years working in design at Ralph Lauren.

It is unknown exactly how much Thomas is paid by his sponsors exactly, but in total the figure is estimated to be around $20 million in endorsements each year (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Justin Thomas’ net worth.

