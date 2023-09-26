Everything you need to know about the 2023 Ryder Cup equipment. What clubs will the USA and Europe players be using at the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy? What equipment is the most successful and wins the most? Detailed explanation of all the 2023 Ryder Cup equipment.

What Equipment Do Players Use At The Ryder Cup?

When it comes to golf equipment, it’s fair to say that there are several high-caliber brands. Whether it be Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, Srixon or Ping to name but a few, all of the world’s best golfers use whatever equipment suits them best.

It comes as no surprise to learn that all of the 24 players competing at the 2023 Ryder Cup will use their normal equipment. This is with the exception of a bag and their apparel of course, which will be fully Team Europe or USA centred respectively. But when it comes to clubs and golf balls, the players will use the equipment they normally do during regular events.

When it comes to Ryder Cup equipment, players will use their standard clubs – the ones they are comfortable with. Of course, there may be some modifications and specification update (eg. the Europe stars or US flag on clubs). However, the vast majority of players, if not all 24, will use their normal golf equipment.

For example, four-time major champion and leading Europe Ryder Cup player, Rory McIlroy, uses purely TaylorMade clubs. So, for three three days of Ryder Cup golf from Marco Simone in Rome, Italy, the Northern Irishman will still use his normal clubs.

A lot of players use a cocktail of different brands. Take five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He uses a mixture of Srixon, TaylorMade and Nike clubs. Nike don’t actually manufacture golf clubs anymore, but Brooks still carries a Nike 3-iron in the bag.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa all use purely Titleist clubs. World number one Scottie Scheffler uses TaylorMade, Srixon and Titleist clubs. Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm uses all Callaway clubs, but uses an Odyssey putter. A lot of players do something similar.

2023 Ryder Cup Equipment – Who Uses What?

See the list below of each player participating in the 2023 Ryder Cup and what equipment they use. This includes their golf ball, driver, woods, irons, wedges and putter.

Team USA Ryder Cup Equipment

Scottie Scheffler – TaylorMade/Srixon/Titleist

Patrick Cantlay – Titleist

Xander Schauffele – Callaway/Odyssey

Wyndham Clark – Titleist/TaylorMade/Odyssey

Brian Harman – Titleist/TaylorMade

Max Homa – Titleist

Justin Thomas – Titleist

Brooks Koepka – Srixon/TaylorMade/Nike

Collin Morikawa – TaylorMade

Jordan Spieth – Titleist

Rickie Fowler – Cobra/Odyssey

Sam Burns – Callaway/Titleist/Odyssey

Team Europe Ryder Cup Equipment

Rory McIlroy – TaylorMade

Jon Rahm – Callaway/Odyssey

Viktor Hovland – Ping/TaylorMade/Callaway

Matt Fitzpatrick – Titleist/Ping/Bettinardi

Tommy Fleetwood – TaylorMade/Titleist/Odyssey

Justin Rose – TaylorMade/Cobra/Axis1

Tyrrell Hatton – Ping/Titleist

Robert MacIntyre – TaylorMade/Titleist

Shane Lowry – Srixon/TaylorMade/Odyssey

Sepp Straka – TaylorMade/Srixon/Odyssey

Ludvig Aberg – Titleist/Odyssey

Nicolai Hojgaard – Callaway/Odyssey

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Other Content You May Like