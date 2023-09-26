Golf

What Is USA’s Ryder Cup Record When Playing In Europe & When Did They Last Win On European Soil?

Paul Kelly
Team USA Ryder Cup 2023 1

Team USA aim to retain the Ryder Cup as they travel to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy for this year’s biennial event. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Team USA’s Ryder Cup record when playing away from home in Europe.

USA Ryder Cup Record In Europe

The first ever Ryder Cup was played almost a century ago in 1927, with USA defeating Great Britain at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts. That was the first Ryder Cup, before it became a USA vs Great Britain & Ireland competition from 1973-1977. From 1979 until the present day, it has been America vs Europe at the Ryder Cup.

As is tradition, the biennial event is playing in American one year, then two years later it is played in Europe. Last year, Team USA won on home soil at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2021, so face a trip across the pond to Europe this time around in 2023.

This begs the question, what is USA’s Ryder Cup record when playing away from home in Europe?

Well, of the previous 43 Ryder Cup’s, 21 of them have been played on European soil. Of these 21 Ryder Cup’s held in Europe, USA have triumphed on 10 occasions. Compare that to USA’s 17 wins from the 22 past Ryder Cup’s that have been held in America. They evidently aren’t fantastic travellers.

America’s record isn’t particularly strong on European soil, especially of late. In fact, the last time the USA won the Ryder Cup in Europe was back in 1993 – 30 years ago!

Tom Watson’s side triumphed at The Belfry back in 1993 by a score of 15-13. Since then, the US have failed to taste victory on European soil ever since. Could that change this year for captain Zach Johnson and his 12 Ryder Cup players in 2023?

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top