Xander Schauffele Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $19 Million Net Worth For American Golf Star

Paul Kelly
Xander Schauffele Golf
Xander Schauffele Golf

The 2023 US Open is almost upon us and here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of American golfing sensation and multiple PGA Tour tournament winner, Xander Schauffele. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Xander Schauffele Net Worth Estimated At Just Short Of $20 Million

Xander Schauffele embarks on another major week. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now and most consistent performers on the PGA Tour, Schauffele is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club as one of the leading fancies in the betting.

Going into this week at the 2023 US Open, Schauffele is priced as the +1800 to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Xander Schauffele’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Xander Schauffele’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $19 million dollars.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2015, including 10 wins overall and seven on the PGA Tour.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $19 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Schauffele has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the most consistent players on the golfing roster.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament a few years ago and having been a consistent performer year in, year out, Schauffele has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Schauffele’s career earnings later in this article.

Schauffele’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Xander Schauffele has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the 123rd US Open this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could cement himself as one of the greats with a major championship victory.

Xander Schauffele net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Xander Schauffele Career Earnings

Ever since Xander Schauffele turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Greenbrier Classic back in 2017, his first of 10 career victories. Not only that, but Schauffele has already won in both American and in Europe in some of the biggest events on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Now, in 2023, Schauffele is the world’s sixth best golfer behind the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. So far this season, Schauffele has also had some Top 10 finishes in the first half months of the year. He has already won $6.5m+ this calendar year in prize money.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Xander Schauffele has earned $37,190,854 according to pgatour.com. This puts Schauffele in the Top 25 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. However, if his career continues the way it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and make it into the Top 20 in no time.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the 29-year-old. According to spotrac.com, Schauffele’s career earnings in total equates to over $60 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $37 million, but he has earned almost $25 million more than that in total.

Schauffele’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was in fact last year. Schauffele earned somewhere in the region of $18.7 million in 2022, of which $7.5m of that was purely from PGA Tour winnings. He won the Scottish Open, Zurich Classic and Travellers Championship last year, making that his most successful year on the golf course to date.

More about Schauffele’s off the course earnings next.

Xander Schauffele Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Xander Schauffele Golf

Another reason that Xander Schauffele has a net worth of $19 million and has earned upward of $60 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Schauffele is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The likes of Callaway, Aon, Hyland and of course his main sponsor, Adidas. The exact figure of Schauffele’s earnings from sponsors is unknown, but he is certainly making at least $4 million each year in salary from sponsors.

As previously mentioned, Adidas are Xander Schauffele’s main sponsor. Schauffele earns in excess of $10 million each year from his endorsement deal with Adidas. In turn, he wears Adidas clothing each and every golf tournament he plays in (source: sportcal.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Schauffele’s net worth.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

