The 2023 Ryder Cup is just days away, with 24 of the best golfers from Europe and America battling it out in the biggest team golf event in the sport. The biennial tournament is arguably more popular than some major championships, so here is everything you need to know about the 44th Ryder Cup.

When Does The Ryder Cup Start?

The 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway in the early hours of Friday morning for US golf fans.

Given that the Ryder Cup is being played at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, American golf fans will have to be early risers for each of the three days of Ryder Cup action this coming weekend.

The first day of Ryder Cup action gets underway this Friday, September 29. There is a morning session and an afternoon session. Saturday, September 30 is the same, with a morning foursomes session and an afternoon fourball session.

Sunday, October 1 is the final day of 2023 Ryder Cup action. The final day is of course the singles, where each of the 12 players from both USA and Europe face off in singles match-play.

What Is The Schedule For The 2023 Ryder Cup?

In total, there are 28 different matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup from Golf Marco Simone in Rome, Italy. This includes 16 pairs matches and 12 singles matches. For the doubles, there are eight fourball matches and eight foursome matches too.

Friday (Day 1) sees four foursomes matches in the morning session, with four afternoon fourball matches later in the day. This is exactly the same format on Saturday (Day 2), with the foursomes in the morning and the fourballs in the afternoon.

Sunday (Day 3) sees 12 singles matches. Each of the 12 players from both Team Europe and Team USA will face off, with the winners lifting the coveted Ryder Cup come Sunday late afternoon/early evening.

When Are The Tee Times For All Three Days?

It is going to be an early start for US golf fans wanting to watch the 44th Ryder Cup. Given that the 44th edition of the biennial golf tournament is across the pond in Europe, there is a six hour time different from local Italian time (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST).

The first morning foursomes match on Friday gets underway at 7:35am local time, which means a 1:35am EST start. The four foursomes matches are at 1:35am, 1:50am, 2:05am and 2:20am respectively Eastern Time. The fourball matches begin at 6:25am EST on Friday, with the last of the four matches getting underway at 7:10am EST.

The timings for Saturday (Day 2) are exactly the same as Friday. Foursomes session beginning at 1:35am EST, with the fourballs session starting at 6:25am EST.

Sunday is a bit different, with the first of the 12 singles matches getting underway at 11:35am local time. This means the first singles match on Sunday will begin at 5:35am on Sunday, October 1 for US golf fans.

What Are The 2023 Ryder Cup Teams?

Team USA, captained by former two-time major champion Zach Johnson, consists of the world number one, seven major champions and several other high-calibre golfers.

Full USA Ryder Cup Team:

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Sam Burns

For Europe captain Luke Donald, his Ryder Cup team consists of the reigning FedEx Cup champion, along with a five major champions and stellar golfers from across the pond in Europe.

Full Europe Ryder Cup Team:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Other Content You May Like