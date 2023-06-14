The 2023 US Open gets underway on Thursday morning, with the best golfers in the world competing in the third major championship of the year. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of one of the most popular players on tour and an in-form player – Max Homa. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Max Homa Net Worth Hits $5 Million

Max Homa embarks on another major week as he bids to win his first major championship. He is a player in form and is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour right now. Homa is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Max Homa’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Max Homa’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $5 million.

The 32-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments in recent years, including six wins on the PGA Tour.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Homa has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to be one of the names in contention this week at the US Open.

Since winning his maiden PGA Tour tournament just four years ago, Homa has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Homa’s career earnings later in this article.

Homa’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Homa has a strong week, his net worth could rise once more. He is fancied by a lot of golf fans to go well this week as well as being in strong form heading into the event.

The career of the Arizona resident has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the US Open this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could join an elusive list of major championship winners.

Max Homa Career Earnings

Ever since Max Homa turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. Particularly in the last two years. His first win came at the Wells Fargo Championship back in 2019, his first of six career PGA Tour victories. The 32-year-old has really began to pick up his game in terms of wins in recent years.

Now, in 2023, Max Homa seems to be in strong form and is many people’s outside bet to win the 2023 US Open. According to the Official World Golf Rankings, Homa is ranked as the seventh best golfer in the world. So far this season, Homa has won the Farmers Insurance Open, as well as boasting several Top 5 finishes. He has already won $8m+ this calendar year in prize money.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Max Homa has earned $21,422,441 according to pgatour.com. If his career continues on the trajectory it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and could even climb into to Top 30 very soon.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 32-year-old. According to spotrac.com, Homa’s career earnings in total equates to around $27 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $21 million, but he has earned over $6 million more than that in total.

Homa’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was last year. Homa earned somewhere in the region of $11 million in 2022, his best year ever. This is due to the fact he won two events, including the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Fortinet Championship.

Furthermore, Max Homa could be set to surpass last year’s earnings this year if he continues to play the way he is right now. The American has already pocketed over $8 million so far this year in just over five months.

More about Homa’s off the course earnings next.

Max Homa Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Max Homa has a net worth of $5 million and has earned upward of $27 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Homa is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The Team USA Presidents Cup star is sponsored by the likes of Burn & Wilcox, Five9, X-Golf, Celebrity Greens, Fortinet, Wells Fargo, Mastercard and ADP. His biggest sponsor are Titleist.

As such a marketable and likeable player and person, Homa has a range of sponsors at the moment. Homa uses a full bag of Titleist clubs at the moment including Vokey wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a Titleist golf ball. He also wears FootJoy golf shoes and apparel as well.

All in all with these various sponsors combined, Max Homa is sure to earn a few million dollars each year. An official figure is unknown, but it is sure to be in the single-figure millions (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Max Homa’s net worth.

