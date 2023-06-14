Heading into Thursday’s third major championship of the year, all eyes are on 2023 US Open. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of American golfing sensation and two-time major winner, Collin Morikawa. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Collin Morikawa Net Worth Estimated at Just Over $7 Million

Collin Morikawa embarks on another major week as he aims to claim his first US Open title. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now and most consistent performer on the PGA Tour, Morikawa is set to compete this week the LA Country Club in California.

Going into this week at the 2023 US Open, Morikawa is priced as the +3500 to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites.

With another US Open week officially upon us, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Collin Morikawa’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Collin Morikawa’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $7 million.

The 26-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Nevada resident has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2019, including six wins overall and five on the PGA Tour.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $7 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Morikawa has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the most consistent players on the golfing roster.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in July 2019, Morikawa has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Morikawa’s career earnings later in this article.

Morikawa’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Morikawa has a strong week here at LACC, his net worth could rise once more.

The career of Collin Morikawa has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the US Open this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could cement himself as one of the greats with a third major triumph in three different major championships.

Collin Morikawa net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Collin Morikawa Career Earnings

Collin Morikawa is one of the most exciting golfers across the sport and has already won two majors at the age of just 26. He began his PGA Tour career with 22 consecutive made cuts, which has been bettered only by the great Tiger Woods (25).

Since 2018, Morikawa has amassed over $22.5 million in career earnings which are listed below:

2018-19: $1,754,890

2019-20: $5,250,868

2020-21: $7,059,908

2021-22: $4,309,271

2022-23: $4,481,239 so far

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Morikawa has six professional wins already and two major championships, winning the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open in 2021. He has also finished in the top five of both the Masters and U.S. Open and is certainly in the mix to win the 123rd US Open this week.

Ever since Collin Morikawa turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Barracuda Championship back in 2019, his first of six career victories. Not only that, but Morikawa has already won in both American and in Europe in some of the biggest events on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Now, in 2023, Morikawa is the world’s 18th best golfer behind the likes of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. So far this season, Morikawa has also had some Top 5 finishes in the first five months of the year. He has already won $4m+ this calendar year in prize money.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 26-year-old. According to spotrac.com, Morikawa’s career earnings in total equates to over $31 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $23 million, but he has earned over $8 million more than that in total.

Morikawa’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was in 2021. Morikawa earned somewhere in the region of $9.5 million that year, of which $7m of that was purely from PGA Tour winnings. He won the Open Championship and WGC-Workday Championship, making that his most successful year on the golf course to date.

More about Morikawa’s off the course earnings next.

Collin Morikawa Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Collin Morikawa has a net worth of $7 million and has earned upward of $60 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As well as being one of the globe’s most popular golfers, Morikawa has multiple big-name sponsors such as Adidas. After signing a multi-year contract in 2019 as an amateur, he has been wearing the three stripes on the course ever since.

Speaking at the time of his deal with Adidas, Morikawa said, “It’s a dream come true to partner with Adidas as I embark on my career as a professional. I’ve been a lifelong fan of the brand, and to have the opportunity to represent the 3-Stripes is truly an honor.”

The American is also tied down with TaylorMade to use their clubs and equipment, which was also signed in 2019. Further endorsements include KPMG, Zurich Insurance, U.S. Bank, Therabody, Cadillac, Grant Thornton and Omega.

When he won the PGA Championship in 2020 for his first major, Morikawa was spotted wearing two different Omega watches.

As previously mentioned, Adidas and TaylorMade are Collin Morikawa’s main sponsors. Morikawa is rumored to earn in excess of $10 million each year from his endorsement deal with both companies. In turn, he wears Adidas clothing each and every golf tournament he plays in and uses purely TaylorMade clubs, balls and equipment (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Collin Morikawa’s net worth.

As of today, Collin Morikawa is one of the betting favorites to win the 123rd US Open with the best sports betting apps. The likes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are popular picks too with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site before the 2023 US Open.

Other Content You May Like