Zach Johnson embarks on his sixth Ryder Cup this week at Marco Simone Golf Club, only this time not as a player. The two-time major champion will lead Team USA in Rome as captain. Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the Johnson’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Zach Johnson Net Worth Estimated At $35 Million

Zach Johnson has been one of the most likable and supported players in golf over the past two decades. Ever since turning pro back in 1998, Zach Johnson has won various tournament all around the world. In fact, he has won 26 times in his career, including 12 times on the PGA Tour and two major championships as well.

Johnson’s last win was arguably the biggest of his career. Johnson won a playoff at the 2015 Open Championship, claiming his second major triumph. Since then, Johnson has slowly slipped down the world rankings, and has taken more of a back seat in the sport of golf. Now he is in his mid-late 40’s, Johnson looks to be nearing the end of his career, and instead is focusing on making sure USA retain the Ryder Cup this week at Marco Simone.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Zach Johnson’s net worth. We can reveal that Zach Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $35 million.

The Ryder Cup captain for Team USA may no longer golf at the highest level, but he is still an extremely wealthy man. Golf has earned Johnson an absolute fortune over the years. Now he can enjoy events like the Ryder Cup as a team captain, rather than playing in it under all that pressure.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $35 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Zach Johnson showed on several occasions over the years that he was a world class golfer. Despite not playing at the highest level anymore, at one stage, the 1976-born American golfer was a dominant force in world golf.

More about Johnson’s career earnings later in this article. The 47-year-old’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Zach Johnson Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $807,499 2022 $610,693 2021 $1,241,402 2020 $777,727 2019 $603,160 2018 $2,045,135 2017 $2,472,968 2016 $1,904,953 2015 $4,928,154 2014 $4,405,917 2013 $4,044,509 2012 $4,691,244 2011 $2,865,931 2010 $3,099,493 2009 $5,101,062 2008 $1,702,623 2007 $4,831,088 2006 $2,618,917 2005 $1,954,441 2004 $2,547,185 2002 $57,000

Ever since Zach Johnson turned pro, he has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of professional golf in America. The 2023 Ryder Cup captain for Team USA made it to world number six back in 2014 as his highest ranking, as well as joining an elite list of multiple major champions after winning The Open in 2015.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various PGA Tour events over the years, not to mention his various Top 5 and Top 10 finishes as well, the 1976-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash throughout his career.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Zach Johnson has earned $48,599,018 according to pgatour.com. This puts Johnson at number 14 on the all-time PGA Tour career earnings list. Not bad considering Johnson made the majority of his money before the massively inflated purses were introduced in the world of golf.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the 2023 Team USA Ryder Cup captain. Due to his strong finishes in various majors over the years, including Top 10’s in all four major championships, including two major wins at The 2007 Masters and The 2015 Open Championship, Johnson has actually earned more than the PGA Tour money list suggests.

According to spotrac.com, Johnson’s career earnings in total equates to over $53 million. As mentioned, the Iowa man’s official pay-outs on the PGA Tour are somewhere in the region of $48.5 million, but he has earned around five million more than that in total through additional prize money and other income stream on the golf course.

Zach Johnson’s highest earning year as a professional golfer came back in 2009. The 12-time PGA Tour winner reportedly pocketed a tidy $5,101,062 back in 2009. This is mainly down to the fact that he won two-times on the PGA Tour that year, as well as finishing inside the Top 10 in the PGA Championship.

Zach Johnson Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Zach Johnson has a net worth of around $35 million and has earned upward of $53 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the popular Iowa golfer has had various different sponsors on board over the years, including some huge brands such as Titleist, RSM, Transamerica, TaylorMade, Oakley, EA Sports, NetJets & FootJoy. Johnson’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with global golfing brand PXG.

When he is competing on the golf course, Johnson uses mainly PXG clubs, Titleist golf balls and a PXG bag. The 2023 Ryder Cup captain for Team USA has had various sponsors over the years, given that he has been a professional since back in 1998.

Johnson is also a brand ambassador for world renowned clothing brand Ralph Lauren. Johnson is kitted out in Ralph Lauren gear both on and off the golf course, helping him earn millions of dollars through sponsorship deals as well as prize money on the golf course.

These endorsement deals have help Johnson earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the world of golf over the past two decades. It is unknown exactly how much Zach Johnson is paid by his sponsors now, but he has certainly earned a fortune in the past.

According to Forbes, Zach Johnson at one stages was earning $4 million per annum off the course from appearances and sponsors. All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Zach Johnson’s net worth.

