Kansas City Chiefs Wives And Girlfriends Brittany Mahomes – Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were high school sweethearts. They married in 2022, and have two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Born in August 1995, Brittany herself was an athlete. She played soccer at UT-Tyler before a season in Iceland in 2017. Brittany and Taylor Swift quickly became close after Swift started attending games. The pair were seen having dinner together with Swift’s celebrity friends, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. Brittany and Swift have since come up with a special handshake, and wore matching outfits to a game earlier this month.

Chariah Gordon – Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Girlfriend Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. has been with his girlfriend Chariah Gordon since September 2021. The couple first went public after Gordon posted a phot of herself in a Chiefs jersey. Gordon, an entrepreneur with her own clothing brand, has been a big supporter of Hardman since the two become official. She dressed herself and their son up in New York Jets jersey’s when Hardman was traded there in the summer. When the receiver returned to the Chiefs in October, Gordon was pictured with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lyndsay Bell – Blake Bell’s wife Aside from Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift has also been seen with Blake Bell’s wife. Lyndsay Bell married tight end Blake in 2021, after being together for more than ten years. The couple welcomes their first daughter in September 2022. Lyndsay attended Swift’s girls night in N.Y.C in November, sitting with the singer and Brittany Mahomes as the Chiefs faced off with the Denver Broncos.

Isabelle Butker – Harrison Butker’s Wife Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker married wife Isabelle in April 2018. The pair were engaged for a year and together for seven before tying the knot. In a post on social media, Harrison Butker wrote: “After almost 7 years of being best friends with this girl, I finally popped the question. “From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together.” Harrison and Isabelle had their son a year after the wedding. Their little boy was in attendance when the chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

JoJo O’Conner – Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fiancé Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire proposed to girlfriend JoJo O’Conner in June 2023. The couple have since purchased their first house together. Announcing the engagement on social media, O’Conner wrote: “Started off celebrating our new home. Ended a fiancé. My love, forever & ever.” O’Conner attended Xavier University of Louisiana, graduating in May 2021 with a degree in biology and minors in women’s studies and chemistry, She was present when Edwards-Helaire’s Chiefs team won the Super Bowl in 2023, celebrating with the other Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends.

Sheawna Weathersby – Chris Jones’ Girlfriend Defensive tackle Chris Jones has kept his relationship more private then most. But he and girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby have been together since at least 2016. The pair welcomed their third child together in October 2022. Weathersby has appeared in the crowd at Chiefs games, and was at the Super Bowl celebration parade last year. Her TikTok account has also documented life “as an NFL girlfriend”, including clips of travel and post-win celebrations. Erica Watson – Justin Watson’s Wife

Justin Watson and wife Erica were married on June 4, 2022, three months after the wide receiver proposed. Their first child, a boy named Zion Lee Watson, arrived on April 12, 2023. Little Zion has been seen at games, with Erica bringing him along to cheer for his dad from the stands. In October, she posted an image of them both on the field.

Randi Chenal – Leo Chenal’s Wife Leo Chenal met wife Randi wife Randi while they were both at the University of Wisconsin. Linebacker Leo proposed in 2021, with them married just a few months later in February 2022. On Instragram, Leo wrote: “With our parents, siblings & grandparents I got to marry my best friend today. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the rest of our family and friends in July!” Since Leo signed with the Chiefs in May 2022, they have welcomed a daughter on April 3, 2023.

Marissa Rand – Justin Reid’s Girlfriend Safety Justin Reid has been with his girlfriend, Marissa Rand, since at least September 2022. Rand often attends games, posting pictures with Reid. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, she posted an image of the two kissing on the field. The post was captioned: “Happy birthday to my WORLD CHAMPION! I’m so proud of you.” Rand and Reid happen to have another famous couple as close friends. They attended the wedding of Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles in May 2023.