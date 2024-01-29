The dream run for the Detroit Lions finally came to an end in the NFC Championship game. It’s a loss that Lions fans are going to be thinking about for a long time. Detroit hadn’t played in the Conference Championship since 1991. Who knows how long it will take them to get back to this point? Head coach Dan Campbell was open with the media about that after the game.

However, he said his team is capable of getting back to this NFC Championship game. He acknowledged that it will be twice as hard for the Lions, but they are not going to give up. This was by far their best season in 30+ years. Detriot has to come back even hungrier for postseason success next year. For now, they’re locked into the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What position do the Lions need to target with their first-round draft pick in 2024?

The Lions will pick 29th in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ravens will pick 30th. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2024



While the season did not end how they imagined it, the Lions still have a lot to be proud of this season. It was the first time they’ve won 12 games in a season since 1991. Additionally, they won two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history. On top of all that, they won the division for the first time since 1993. Yesterday was only the second time they have ever played in the Conference Championship. This was truly a historical season for the Lions.

The loss in the NFC Championship has locked Detroit into the 29th overall pick. Last year, the Lions had a top-10 overall pick and took RB Jahmyr Gibbs. He proved to be a great pick as the season progressed. Gibbs got better and better with each passing week. David Montgomery and himself are an elite RB duo for the Lions who have a strong run game. In the second round, Detroit drafted TE Sam LaPorta and he was incredible as a rookie.

The Detroit Lions are your 2024 NFL Draft 29th Overall Pick Champions!#AllGrit #NFL pic.twitter.com/l2fCsIYGRP — Playa Haters (@PlayerStormy) January 29, 2024



Detroit also had rookies Jack Campbell and Brian Branch start on their defense this season. That is why their GM Brad Holmes was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writer Association. He nailed the teams’ top picks in the 2024 Draft and they all made an impact this season. The Lions will have the 29th overall pick in 2024 and the team should look to target a defensive player. Their offense was one of the best in the NFL this season and there are no real holes. The same cannot be said on defense. Even with the 29th pick, the Lions can still draft a day-one starter for 2024. This year’s draft is ironically being held in Detroit. It will take place from April 25-27.