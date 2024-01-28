Baltimore Ravens: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

The Baltimore Ravens spent a majority of the 2023 regular season looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league. They finished with 11 wins over teams with winning records, the best-ever mark in NFL history, and even had a decisive 33-19 victory over the 49ers, who have been the Super Bowl favorites for the last three months.

In order to achieve their ultimate goal of playing in the big game, however, they had to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But Lamar Jackson and the Ravens continued their postseason woes, and the #1 seed was eliminated on Sunday by the defending champions and sent home with another off-season of frustration.

They are projected to be nearly $6 million under the salary cap entering the off-season, which is a better situation than other playoff teams like the 49ers, Cowboys, and Bills, but they’ll still have some work to do if they want to bring back some of the talent on either side of the ball.

3 Key Pieces That Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Lamar Jackson throwing into triple coverage.. That might be the Ravens’ season.pic.twitter.com/tBF2Gr64Yd — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 28, 2024

Here are three key players from the Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 roster who are scheduled to become NFL free agents in 2024.

Kevin Zeitler – G

The Ravens had the league’s #1 rushing offense in 2023, thanks in large part to their offensive line. But both of their starting guards will be free agents this spring, including Kevin Zeitler, who spent the last three seasons as a starter in Baltimore.

But will they choose to bring back the 34-year-old? Or will they allocate their cash in order to get younger and bring back John Simpson? Zeitler is coming off of a three-year contract, while Simpson was on a one-year deal after spending his first three seasons with the Raiders.

Jadeveon Clowney – LB

Clowney had a resurgence in 2023 after having just 2 sacks and 4 QB hits the year prior. In his first season with his 5th NFL team, he racked up 9.5 sacks for the Ravens, second most on the team, and had 19 QB hits while playing in all 17 games.

Baltimore registered the most sacks of any team in the league, which had a big part in them finishing with the #1 scoring defense in the league. It would be in their best interest to keep as much of the unit together as possible, and Clowney could be one of their priorities if the price is right.

J.K. Dobbins – RB

2023 was supposed to be a breakout season for Dobbins, who was finally ready to take over the load as the Ravens’ premier running back. But an unfortunate torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 1 ended his year before it even really got started.

The team will have to make a decision on the 25-year-old, as he is one of three running backs from Baltimore’s 2023 roster that is scheduled to hit the open market. Justice Hill will be the only one the active roster when free agency begins.