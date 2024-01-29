Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are marginal underdogs for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas but Chiefs fans won’t be panicking, as their QB holds a 9-3 record when the underdog.

Not many in the league come into almost every game as favorite, but two time MVP winner Patrick Mahomes has proved himself as a worthy example with just 12 matches as an underdog in his career so far.

Through those 12 matches Mahomes has an incredible record that can be matched by no other player in the league, with just three losses coming when an underdog.

Three of the 12 matches he has been an underdog in came during the postseason, including the Chiefs last two games this season on the road to Buffalo and Baltimore in the 2023 playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs:

14-3 overall.

13-1 in regulation.

2-0 on the road.

3-0 as an underdog. Also, the all time leader in…

Yards Per Game

Passer Rating

Completion %

TD-INT Ratio — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 29, 2024

With wins in his first two playoff games as the visiting team this year Mahomes has yet again advanced to the Super Bowl, making it four NFC Championship wins in six years as a starting quarterback.

Last year the Chiefs were just underdogs in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia, but Mahomes came out and put on an MVP performance on the biggest stage to upset the odds and win a second career Super Bowl.

Yet again most NFL bookmakers are doubting the sensational Patrick Mahomes in the final game of the season, as Kansas City are currently marginal underdogs for a second consecutive Super Bowl.

“We’ve been underdogs for the last few games, but we never feel like underdogs.” – Patrick Mahomes to @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/FF5fQIE9kK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Standing in Mahomes’ way is ‘Mr Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy, who has led the 49ers to a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl looking for revenge against the Chiefs.

Although they are favorites for this year’s Super Bowl the betting is close and there is a good chance the Chiefs could eventually be favored.

Check out the latest Super Bowl LVIII odds here, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.