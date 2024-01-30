In preparation for one of the biggest dates on the sporting calendar, this guide will run through one of the more alternative options for bettors on February 11th. See how to bet on the Super Bowl national anthem in the USA, as well as the kinds of markets that entails.

There are very few events on the planet that compare to the fanfare associated with the Super Bowl, and betting on the season’s curtain call is no exception.

Sportsbooks typically lay on every market imaginable, whether it be what company’s commercial appears first, or if there will be a wardrobe malfunction in the half-time show.

The guide below will focus on how to bet on the Super Bowl national anthem, using our pick of the best NFL betting sites. Our research team have also scoured the web to bring you a handful of generous welcome offers to get your Super Bowl betting off the ground.

When it comes to NFL betting, BetOnline have nearly three decades worth of experience. Using their sportsbook promo, you can receive a deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

How To Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem In the USA

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s welcome bonus before exploring their Super Bowl national anthem markets.

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

All new customers are eligible to receive a sportsbook bonus, so click the link above and sign-up to BetOnline by filling in your details.

It is worth noting that BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone – even in restricted states – can sign-up.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

The BetOnline bonus works as a 50% match on your first deposit, with the minimum required set at $55. At the top end of the offer, new customers can get a bonus of up to $1,0000 from a $2,000 deposit.

3. Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem

It is worth noting that at the time of writing, BetOnline’s full Super Bowl LVIII props listings are not yet available. These will be uploaded closer to the time, but for now you can explore main markets such as points spreads, moneyline, as well as exclusive niche markets such as national anthem betting.

The game itself can be found by clicking on the ‘NFL’ button. If you want to place a bet, just click on the selection, load it on to your betslip and choose your wager amount.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

You may be wondering what we mean by national anthem betting for the Super Bowl.

Being the sporting phenomenon it is, sportsbooks allow you to pretty much bet on every eventuality on the day, on and off the field.

Affectionately known as the “Queen of Country”, Reba McEntire will be on national anthem duty in Las Vegas on February 11th, and you can wager on how long she will take to complete it.

Since Whitney Houston at Super Bowl 25, only one performance has gone on for less than 1 minute and 30 seconds.

See BetOnline’s latest national anthem length odds below:

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105