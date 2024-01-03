NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Will "Rest Some Starters" In Week 18

Owen Jones
Sports Editor
The Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid stated that the team will “rest some starters” in preparation for their week 18 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

In addition to this, Reid also said that Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 18 for purely rest purposes as they get ready for the playoffs. Blaine Gabbert will get the start instead. The rest will be a good for the Cheifs as they have not been playing up to their recent expectations as defending Super Bowl champions. Maybe it’s a Super Bowl hangover, but maybe the team is just not as good as they once were. The entire offense goes through Travis Kelce, and it seems like he has lost a step given the fact that he is in his age 34 season. He is another starter that would also not play in week 18 as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs are +950 to win the Super Bowl according to Missouri sportsbooks.

The defense has not been the problem for the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense may be the best since Patrick Mahomes was named the starting quarterback. The offense has looked like Mahomes has to do everything and now that Kelce is not what he once was, defenses have keyed in on him making Mahmoes throw to other receivers.

Rashee Rice

The lone bright spot on this offense is rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. The second round pick out of SMU has looked to have surpassed Kelce as Mahomes’ favorite target. Rice has appeared in all 16 games and has 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rice looks to be the easy WR1 in this offense and will be for hopefully many years to come. But other than him and Kelce, there is nobody else worth trusting on this Chiefs team. The team has to give Patrick Mahomes more weapons for this team to make a deep playoff run.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Arrow to top