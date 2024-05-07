NFL

Tyler Boyd is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic

For the last eight seasons, WR Tyler Boyd has played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a second-round pick for the team out of Pittsburgh in 2016. In his professional career, Boyd has had two 1,000+ receiving-yard seasons. Over the last five years, Cincinnati added younger talent to their WR room with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That left Boyd playing a WR3 role. 

The 29-year-old is a free agent this offseason and news broke today about where he’ll be playing in 2024. After eight years, Boyd is parting ways with the Bengals and is joining the Tennesee Titans. Boyd reunites with head coach Bill Callahan who was previously an assistant in Cincinnati. It’s a one-year deal for Boyd and he’ll be joining a talented WR room once again.

How will Tyler Boyd fit in with Tennessee’s offensive game plan?


Tennessee’s offense is going to look drastically different in 2024. This offseason, they lost All-Pro RB Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, Tony Pollard and Tajee Spears are the top RBs on their roster. While the RB room has taken a hit, there have been some upgrades at WR. The Titans’ newest addition is veteran WR Tyler Boyd. He’s heading south to play in Tennesee after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. For his career, Boyd has 513 receptions for 6,000 yards, and 31 receiving touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2018 with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards, and a career-high seven receiving touchdowns.

In 2024, Tyler Boyd’s quality of QB production will take a step back. For his last four seasons in Cincinnati, Boyd played with Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow. With the Titans, his QB will be Will Levis. As a rookie in 2023, Levis played and started nine games for the Tiatns, going 3-6in those starts. Another WR joining Tennesse’s offense this offseason is Calvin Ridley. He’s coming off a season where he had 76 catches, 1,016 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. It was just the second time in Ridley’s career that he played in every regular season game.


Along with Boyd and Ridley, the Titans also had a veteran All-Pro WR in DeAndre Hopkins. The 31-year-old had his first 1,000+ yard receiving season since 2020. Ridley and Hopkins are two players who are going to want to see the ball a lot. Where does Tyler Boyd fit into the equation? Boyd is still a quality receiver who’s played WR3 over the last few seasons. That might be his role again in Tennessee with Ridley and Hopkins as legitimate WR threats.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Ezekiel Elliot is signing a one-year deal to reunite with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2024
Michael Penix Jr. pic
NFL
The Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. was the biggest twist in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 26 2024

Last night, the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft took place in Detroit, Michigan. It was an exciting time for teams to add top talent to their rosters. The…

J.J. McCarthy Michigan pic
NFL
Are the Vikings most likely to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft and select J.J. McCarthy?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2024

Tonight, the 2024 NFL Draft will start at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year’s class is full of talent at the top of the draft and teams are eager to make…

Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid WR after a massive four-year extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 24 2024
Xavier Legette South Carolina pic
NFL
NFL Draft analysts think South Carolina’s Xavier Legette could be a first-round pick on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 23 2024
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL
Three teams who could trade back in the 2024 NFL Draft next week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
burrow mahomes ezgif.com resize
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Bengals Are “Built To Beat” The Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2024
Arrow to top