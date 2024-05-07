For the last eight seasons, WR Tyler Boyd has played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a second-round pick for the team out of Pittsburgh in 2016. In his professional career, Boyd has had two 1,000+ receiving-yard seasons. Over the last five years, Cincinnati added younger talent to their WR room with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That left Boyd playing a WR3 role.

The 29-year-old is a free agent this offseason and news broke today about where he’ll be playing in 2024. After eight years, Boyd is parting ways with the Bengals and is joining the Tennesee Titans. Boyd reunites with head coach Bill Callahan who was previously an assistant in Cincinnati. It’s a one-year deal for Boyd and he’ll be joining a talented WR room once again.

How will Tyler Boyd fit in with Tennessee’s offensive game plan?

Tyler Boyd is signing with the #Titans, per source, on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5M A reunion with Brian Callahan. pic.twitter.com/bo1uMZedhd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 7, 2024



Tennessee’s offense is going to look drastically different in 2024. This offseason, they lost All-Pro RB Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, Tony Pollard and Tajee Spears are the top RBs on their roster. While the RB room has taken a hit, there have been some upgrades at WR. The Titans’ newest addition is veteran WR Tyler Boyd. He’s heading south to play in Tennesee after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. For his career, Boyd has 513 receptions for 6,000 yards, and 31 receiving touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2018 with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards, and a career-high seven receiving touchdowns.

In 2024, Tyler Boyd’s quality of QB production will take a step back. For his last four seasons in Cincinnati, Boyd played with Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow. With the Titans, his QB will be Will Levis. As a rookie in 2023, Levis played and started nine games for the Tiatns, going 3-6in those starts. Another WR joining Tennesse’s offense this offseason is Calvin Ridley. He’s coming off a season where he had 76 catches, 1,016 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. It was just the second time in Ridley’s career that he played in every regular season game.

#Titans offense…. – QB: Will Levis

– RB: Tony Pollard

– RB: Tyjae Spears

– WR: DeAndre Hopkins

– WR: Calvin Ridley

– WR: Tyler Boyd

– TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo – HC/play-caller: Brian Callahan https://t.co/GaJ0HjnQWF pic.twitter.com/04XJhqqgEC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 7, 2024



Along with Boyd and Ridley, the Titans also had a veteran All-Pro WR in DeAndre Hopkins. The 31-year-old had his first 1,000+ yard receiving season since 2020. Ridley and Hopkins are two players who are going to want to see the ball a lot. Where does Tyler Boyd fit into the equation? Boyd is still a quality receiver who’s played WR3 over the last few seasons. That might be his role again in Tennessee with Ridley and Hopkins as legitimate WR threats.