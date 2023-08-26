College Football

NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4

The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August.

NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August

There are ten games to kick us off on Week 0, listed below in Eastern time:

  • Notre Dame vs Navy, 2:30pm, NBC
  • Mercer vs North Alabama, 3:30pm, ESPN
  • Jacksonville State vs UTEP, 5:30pm, CBSSN
  • New Mexico State vs UMass, 7pm, ESPN
  • San Diego State vs Ohio, 7pm, FS1
  • Albany vs Fordham, 7pm, FloFootball
  • Vanderbilt vs Hawaii, 7:30pm, SEC Network
  • Jackson State vs South Carolina State, 7:30pm, ABC
  • USC vs San Jose State, 8pm, Pac-12 Network
  • Louisiana Tech vs Florida International, 9pm, CBSSN

RELATED: Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?

There are a flurry of exciting games to look forward to, especially the Aer Lingus College Football Classic which kicks off the season across the Atlantic Ocean in Dublin, Ireland between Notre Dame and Navy.

The matchup will be Sam Hartman’s first start for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he set the ACC record for most career passing touchdowns. It’s also a debut for new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker following the departure of Tommy Rees to Alabama.

All the attention will be on USC vs San Jose State, as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams starts what is likely to be his final season in college football before he jets off to the NFL. He’s currently odds-on to be the first overall pick next year.

Seven of the opening Week 0 games feature FBS teams, including Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii in the first game for an SEC team this season. It’s sure to be an exciting weekend with plenty to look forward to.

Other College Football Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
AP22294802457733 scaled 1
College Football

LATEST Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Player Prop Picks and Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  15h
1242770028.0
College Football
Hawaii vs Vanderbilt Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h

The 2023 college football season is here and Hawaii vs Vanderbilt highlights one of the standout Week 0 fixtures, so we’re on hand with a same game parlay for the…

NCAA Football Odds
College Football
NCAA Football Odds: USC vs San Jose State, Notre Dame vs Navy and More in Week 0
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h

College football returns this weekend with several fascinating Week 0 match-ups. Below we list the latest NCAA Football odds ahead of Notre Dame and Navy’s opener in Dublin. NCAA Football…

rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
College Football
NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August
Author image Joe Lyons  •  20h
College Football same game parlay bets
College Football
Top 5 Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For College Football Same Game Parlays
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h
College Football same game parlay bets
College Football
Top 5 Washington Sports Betting Sites For College Football Same Game Parlays
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h
College Football same game parlay bets
College Football
Top 5 Vermont Sports Betting Sites For College Football Same Game Parlays
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h
Arrow to top