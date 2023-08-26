The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August.
NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August
There are ten games to kick us off on Week 0, listed below in Eastern time:
- Notre Dame vs Navy, 2:30pm, NBC
- Mercer vs North Alabama, 3:30pm, ESPN
- Jacksonville State vs UTEP, 5:30pm, CBSSN
- New Mexico State vs UMass, 7pm, ESPN
- San Diego State vs Ohio, 7pm, FS1
- Albany vs Fordham, 7pm, FloFootball
- Vanderbilt vs Hawaii, 7:30pm, SEC Network
- Jackson State vs South Carolina State, 7:30pm, ABC
- USC vs San Jose State, 8pm, Pac-12 Network
- Louisiana Tech vs Florida International, 9pm, CBSSN
RELATED: Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?
There are a flurry of exciting games to look forward to, especially the Aer Lingus College Football Classic which kicks off the season across the Atlantic Ocean in Dublin, Ireland between Notre Dame and Navy.
The matchup will be Sam Hartman’s first start for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest, where he set the ACC record for most career passing touchdowns. It’s also a debut for new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker following the departure of Tommy Rees to Alabama.
All the attention will be on USC vs San Jose State, as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams starts what is likely to be his final season in college football before he jets off to the NFL. He’s currently odds-on to be the first overall pick next year.
Seven of the opening Week 0 games feature FBS teams, including Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii in the first game for an SEC team this season. It’s sure to be an exciting weekend with plenty to look forward to.
Other College Football Content You May Like
- College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips And Mock Draft
- Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season
- Which College Football Team Has Produced The Most NFL Draft Picks?
- Why Are Notre Dame And Navy Playing College Football Week 0 In Ireland?
- Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season
- College Football Week 0 Odds: Notre Dame, USC, Vanderbilt Open As Heavy Favorites
- How To Read College Football Betting Lines
- When Does NCAA College Football Start? Full Opening Weekend Dates & Times