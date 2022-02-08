West Ham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Watford in the Premier League this week.
West Ham vs Watford live stream
West Ham vs Watford Preview
The home side have an excellent head to head record against Watford in recent seasons and they will look to extend that run with a win in front of their own fans.
The Hammers have struggled in recent weeks with two back to back defeats in the league and this is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back strongly and get back into the race for Champions League qualification.
Meanwhile, the visitors are on a disappointing run of form right now and they have failed to win their last nine league matches. Watford will have to improve immensely in order to pull off an upset here.
When does West Ham vs Watford kick-off?
The Premier League clash between West Ham vs Watford kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 8th of February, at London Stadium.
West Ham vs Watford Team News
West Ham team news
West Ham will be without the services of Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna because of injuries.
Watford team news
Watford are without Nicolas Nkoulou, Robert Elliott, Peter Etebo and Kwadwo Baah because of injuries.
Watford predicted line-up vs West Ham: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Kucka, Kayembe, Sissoko; King, Dennis, Sema