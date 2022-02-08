West Ham will be looking to get back into the top four with a win over Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Match Info Date: 8th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, London Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

West Ham vs Watford Prediction

The Hammers are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats against the likes of Leeds and Manchester United. David Moyes will demand a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can step up and grind out all three points here.

Meanwhile, Watford have failed to win their last six league matches and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest.

The Hammers have managed to win their last four matches against the Hornets and they will be the firm favourites to pick up a positive result here.

West Ham vs Watford Prediction: West Ham 3-0 Watford @ 13/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

West Ham vs Watford Betting Tips

Watford have failed to win their last nine league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

West Ham vs Watford betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

West Ham vs Watford Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Watford from Bet365:

Match-winner:

West Ham: 11/20 with Bet365

Draw: 16/5 with Bet365

Watford: 5/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/13 with Bet365

Under: 6/5 with Bet365

West Ham vs Watford Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer: