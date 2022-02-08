West Ham will be looking to get back into the top four with a win over Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
Match Info Date: 8th February 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, London Stadium.
West Ham vs Watford Prediction
The Hammers are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats against the likes of Leeds and Manchester United. David Moyes will demand a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can step up and grind out all three points here.
Meanwhile, Watford have failed to win their last six league matches and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest.
The Hammers have managed to win their last four matches against the Hornets and they will be the firm favourites to pick up a positive result here.
West Ham vs Watford Prediction: West Ham 3-0 Watford @ 13/1 with Bet365.
West Ham vs Watford Betting Tips
Watford have failed to win their last nine league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
West Ham vs Watford betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/13.
West Ham vs Watford Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham vs Watford from Bet365:
Match-winner:
West Ham: 11/20 with Bet365
Draw: 16/5 with Bet365
Watford: 5/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 10/13 with Bet365
Under: 6/5 with Bet365
