Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN

Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC Middleweight Title contender – Dricus du Plessis. This includes Dricus du Plessis’s net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals ahead of his maiden shot at UFC gold.

Dricus du Plessis Net Worth Estimated At $1 Million

Dricus du Plessis aims to become the UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking at UFC 297 this weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He takes on the champion Sean Strickland in the main event at UFC 297, with the winner viewed as the single best 185-pound fighter on the planet.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 297, Dricus du Plessis is priced as the +140 betting underdog to win the fight outright with the best offshore sportsbooks. This won’t bother the South African one bit, who defeated Robert Whittaker last time out against all odds as the underdog in their fight at UFC 290.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Dricus du Plessis’ net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals. According to Essentially Sports, Dricus du Plessis’ net worth is estimated at $1 million.

The 30-year-old has earned some highly lucrative purses throughout his UFC career, despite only having fought six times since signing for the UFC. The South African MMA sensation has won 20 professional fights, including all six of his bouts in the UFC. Not only that, but he is one of the most recognizable names in the entire UFC now too.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Du Plessis has had an outstanding career so far. Should he go on to win the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 297, that would be the icing on the cake of du Plessis’ short yet incredibly successful MMA career.

Since winning on his UFC debut back in October 2020, ‘Stillknocks’ has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars. More about du Plessis’ career earnings later in this article.

Du Plessis’ net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

Dricus du Plessis Career Earnings

Ever since Dricus du Plessis signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first fight against Bubba McDaniel, du Plessis was paid $23,500. This is a standard purse for up-and-coming MMA fighters making their debut in the UFC.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has earned $590,000 according to various data gathered per The Sports Daily. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their respective careers, but it’s still a lot of money!

Compare du Plessis’ UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his clash last time out with Robert Whittaker when he upset the UFC betting sites odds as a huge underdog, the South African earned a career-high pay-day of $225,000.

Prior to that, the most the 1994-born MMA phenom had earned was for his win against Derek Brunson at UFC 285. Overall, du Plessis pocketed around $104,500 for the Brunson bout, which was $2.5k more than his previous fight against Darren Till ($102k).

Additionally, Dricus du Plessis earned just 32,000 for his win over Brad Tavares at UFC 276. Interestingly, the South African made a purse of six figures on just his second UFC fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 264. Du Plessis’ purse was just $28k, but he earned a whopping $75,000 on top of that thanks to his ‘Performance Of The Night’ UFC bonus award.

More about Dricus du Plessis’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Dricus du Plessis UFC Earnings (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse
Du Plessis vs Whittaker – UFC 290 $225,000
Du Plessis vs Brunson – UFC 285 $104,500
Du Plessis vs Till – UFC 282 $102,000
Du Plessis vs Tavares – UFC 276 $32,000
Du Plessis vs Giles – UFC 264 $103,000

Dricus du Plessis career earnings per The Sports Daily

Dricus du Plessis Endorsements & Sponsorship Deals

Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN12

Another reason that Dricus du Plessis has a net worth of $1 million and has earned upward of $590k in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given the fact he is now a UFC Middleweight Title challenger, various sponsors will be queuing up to get on board the ‘DDP’ hype train going forward. As a UFC athlete, he is sponsored by Venom, but his other sponsors outside of the UFC organization aren’t exactly public knowledge.

What we can tell you is that Dricus du Plessis is endorsed by several brands. Some of these include World Sports Betting, Titan Secure, USN, Hennies and Aldo Shoes. These are said to be some of du Plessis’ most rewarding endorsers, as per his Instagram account @dricusduplessis.

Du Plessis also recently set up his own business. The South African is the proud founder and owner of Stillknocks Meat Company – a meat snack brand who only launched in 2023. The brand is still very much raw and new, but has been growing at a rapid rate since it was founded by du Plessis last year.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Dricus du Plessis’ net worth. Ultimately though, it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Stillknocks’ his most rewarding purses.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Dricus du Plessis’ next fight.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
