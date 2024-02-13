UFC

UFC 298 Odds: Alexander Volkanovski Is The -125 Betting Favorite To Beat Ilia Topuria

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

With Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlining UFC 298 on Saturday night, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the contest. We also take a look at the best UFC 298 odds ahead of this compelling UFC Featherweight Title showdown.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 298 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with the winner lifting the coveted UFC Featherweight Title post-fight.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Ilia Topuria remain undefeated and win the full UFC Featherweight Title at the first time of asking? Will Alexander Volkanovski continue his reign as the best 145-pound fighter on the planet, making a sixth successful defense of his belt?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of UFC 298. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Odds

As you can see with the prices below, ‘The Great’ is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. ‘El Matador’ is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he is the challenger and has had just six fights in the UFC.

‘Volk’ to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+275) with him winning the fight via knockout (+300) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Ilia Topuria to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+350) than he is to win the fight by decision (+425) or submission (+450).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 55.6% chance that Alexander Volkanovski reigns supreme and beats Ilia Topuria this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout at UFC 298 for UFC gold.

There is a 48.8% implied probability chance that ‘El Matador’ beats the champion judging by the latest UFC 298 outright odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #3 ranked 145-pound UFC fighter as the +105 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against the long-reigning Aussie champion this Saturday night.

UFC 298 Odds

Already claimed the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Topuria odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -125
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win via Submission @ +1400
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +275
  • Ilia Topuria to Win @ +105
  • Ilia Topuria to Win by KO/TKO: @ +350
  • Ilia Topuria to Win via Submission @ +450
  • Ilia Topuria to Win by Decision @ +425
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Alexander Volkanovski is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Australian MMA phenom to win the fight outright is shorter, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC 298 main event, Alexander Volkanovski is the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Ilia Topuria on the other hand goes into the bout as the +105 underdog

Tuning into a free UFC 298 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: February 17, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC

LATEST UFC 298 Odds: Alexander Volkanovski Is The -125 Betting Favorite To Beat Ilia Topuria

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 13 2024
Ilia Topuria - UFC
UFC
Ilia Topuria Record: ‘El Matador’ Boasts Perfect 14-0 MMA Record With 6 UFC Triumphs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 12 2024

As the latest UFC Featherweight Title contender and one of the hottest prospects in the sport of MMA, we decided to take a deep dive into the career of Ilia…

Ilia Topuria UFC - Ilia Topuria Girlfriend
UFC
Who Is Ilia Topuria’s Girlfriend? UFC Featherweight Title Challenger Has A Son With Girlfriend Georgina Uzcategui Badell
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 12 2024

Ahead of his UFC Featherweight Title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski, fans want to know a bit more about ‘El Matador’. For example, who is Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend? Here is everything…

Ilia Topuria - UFC
UFC
Ilia Topuria Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘El Matador’ Boasts $1 Million+ Affluence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 12 2024
Ilia Topuria - UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 298 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 12 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Fight At UFC 298?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
UFC
What Is The UFC 298 Pay-Per-View Price For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top