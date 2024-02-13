With Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlining UFC 298 on Saturday night, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the contest. We also take a look at the best UFC 298 odds ahead of this compelling UFC Featherweight Title showdown.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 298 pay-per-view on Saturday night. Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with the winner lifting the coveted UFC Featherweight Title post-fight.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Ilia Topuria remain undefeated and win the full UFC Featherweight Title at the first time of asking? Will Alexander Volkanovski continue his reign as the best 145-pound fighter on the planet, making a sixth successful defense of his belt?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many others.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Odds

As you can see with the prices below, ‘The Great’ is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. ‘El Matador’ is the betting underdog here, which comes as no surprise given the fact he is the challenger and has had just six fights in the UFC.

‘Volk’ to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+275) with him winning the fight via knockout (+300) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Ilia Topuria to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+350) than he is to win the fight by decision (+425) or submission (+450).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 55.6% chance that Alexander Volkanovski reigns supreme and beats Ilia Topuria this weekend in their highly anticipated main event bout at UFC 298 for UFC gold.

There is a 48.8% implied probability chance that ‘El Matador’ beats the champion judging by the latest UFC 298 outright odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #3 ranked 145-pound UFC fighter as the +105 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against the long-reigning Aussie champion this Saturday night.

UFC 298 Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Topuria odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -125

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300

Alexander Volkanovski to Win via Submission @ +1400

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +275

Ilia Topuria to Win @ +105

Ilia Topuria to Win by KO/TKO: @ +350

Ilia Topuria to Win via Submission @ +450

Ilia Topuria to Win by Decision @ +425

Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Alexander Volkanovski is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Australian MMA phenom to win the fight outright is shorter, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Tuning into a UFC 298 live stream is an option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105