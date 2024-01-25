UFC

UFC 298 Tickets: How Much Are UFC 298 Tickets For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines this stellar UFC 298 pay-per-view card for the UFC Featherweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California – but just how much are UFC 298 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 298 Tickets Cost?

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 298 sees one UFC Title fight – with the featherweight belt on the line in the main event for Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.

The 145-pound bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria course headlines UFC 298, with plenty of stellar fights too on the undercard including some big names. These include the likes of former UFC champions Robert Whittaker and Henry Cejudo to name but a few.

The Honda Center has a rough capacity of 18,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for UFC 298 in fact range from as little as $255, right up to as much as $4,005.

The cheapest $255 tickets for UFC 298 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones, which are priced at a maximum of $4,005.

These ticket prices are rather expensive, which is one huge criticism of the UFC. Their ticket prices are extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets. The average price for UFC 298 tickets in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17 equates to roughly $987.

There are of course various different sections in the arena, and the price of a UFC 298 ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the Honda Center. Even still, UFC 298 tickets are very much on the higher side.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous UFC Pay-Per-View’s?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive by the UFC’s standards. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want. Not to mention the fact that this is their second PPV card of 2024.

UFC 297 was the last UFC pay-per-view, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis. On that occasions, tickets were deemed quite expensive for the middleweight bout in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The cheapest tickets were around $258 dollars, right up to an extortionate price of $6,433.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is of course far less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby. UFC President Dana White is certainly making a fortune through ticket sales.

Prior to the UFC 298 main event, Alexander Volkanovski is the -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Ilia Topuria on the other hand goes into the bout as the +110 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 298 main event – Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC

LATEST UFC 298 Tickets: How Much Are UFC 298 Tickets For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024
Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
When Is UFC 298? Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024

UFC 298 is the second big pay-per-view UFC event of 2024, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about…

Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts $1.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024

Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the former UFC middleweight king, Sean Strickland. This includes Sean Strickland’s net worth, career earnings…

Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC
Sean Strickland Record: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts 28-6 Resumé With 11 Emphatic Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC
Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest UFC Fight Purse & Endorsements: Du Plessis Boasts $1 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN10
UFC
Dricus du Plessis Record: ‘Stillknocks’ Boasts 21-2 Resumé With 9 KO’s & Seven UFC Triumphs
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top