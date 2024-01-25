Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines this stellar UFC 298 pay-per-view card for the UFC Featherweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California – but just how much are UFC 298 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 298 Tickets Cost?

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 298 sees one UFC Title fight – with the featherweight belt on the line in the main event for Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.

The 145-pound bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria course headlines UFC 298, with plenty of stellar fights too on the undercard including some big names. These include the likes of former UFC champions Robert Whittaker and Henry Cejudo to name but a few.

The Honda Center has a rough capacity of 18,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for UFC 298 in fact range from as little as $255, right up to as much as $4,005.

The cheapest $255 tickets for UFC 298 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner octagon-side ones, which are priced at a maximum of $4,005.

These ticket prices are rather expensive, which is one huge criticism of the UFC. Their ticket prices are extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets. The average price for UFC 298 tickets in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17 equates to roughly $987.

There are of course various different sections in the arena, and the price of a UFC 298 ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the Honda Center. Even still, UFC 298 tickets are very much on the higher side.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous UFC Pay-Per-View’s?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive by the UFC’s standards. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want. Not to mention the fact that this is their second PPV card of 2024.

UFC 297 was the last UFC pay-per-view, headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis. On that occasions, tickets were deemed quite expensive for the middleweight bout in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The cheapest tickets were around $258 dollars, right up to an extortionate price of $6,433.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is of course far less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby. UFC President Dana White is certainly making a fortune through ticket sales.

