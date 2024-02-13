UFC 298 takes center stage this weekend as Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down for the UFC Featherweight Title on Saturday night. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Volkanovski vs Topuria betting picks and UFC 298 predictions.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Preview

UFC 298 is the second pay-per-view card of the year, with Dana White serving up a cracker for MMA fans on Saturday, February 17. The Honda Center in Anaheim, California takes centre stage for this compelling UFC 298 card – topped by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski moves back down to 145-pounds after being knocked out by Islam Makhachev last time out. He aims to make a sixth successful defense of his UFC Featherweight Title at UFC 298. Standing in his way on Saturday is the up-and-coming machine from Spain – Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria comes into his maiden UFC Title bout off the back of six emphatic wins since signing to the UFC. He has won four of his six UFC fights via stoppage, including three knockout victories and a submission win under his belt too.

This fight has so much riding on it, with plenty of animosity in the build up too. Now the pair are finally going to settle their differences in the cage once and for all for the UFC Featherweight Title.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down on Saturday night and is simply not to be missed!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Betting Picks

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California is the destination on Saturday night as Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down in the main event at UFC 298.

‘The Great’ is the slight -125 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites to defeat ‘El Matador’ this weekend and successfully defend his UFC Featherweight Title for the sixth time, further cementing himself as the greatest featherweight of all time.

However, here at SportsLens we can see Ilia Topuria ripping up the script, defeating the long-reigning Aussie champion to become UFC Champion at the first time of asking.

Alexander Volkanovski was emphatically knocked out by Islam Makhachev last time out in their rematch for the UFC Lightweight Title, and we feel that damaging defeat could have further implications. Once you get knocked out that conclusively, your punch resistance and ability to take a shot may completely disappear.

Yes, this is a huge step up for Ilia Topuria, but he has looked sensational of late. He has the necessary tools to defeat ‘Volk’. He is great on the feet and with his kickboxing, but has an equally stellar ground and submission game to go with it.

Alexander Volkanovski will also have to defy history if he is to make a sixth successful defence of his UFC Featherweight Title. No man ages 35+ has ever won a UFC Title fight from 125-pounds (flyweight) up to 145-pounds (featherweight). Time will tell if the Aussie can defy this logic, but we think he could be on the receiving end of a knockout here.

A knockout victory for the Spanish challenger is our SportsLens exclusive Volkanovski vs Topuria betting pick in the main event at UFC 298. This fight is truly compelling and one we really hope lives up to the hype!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Prediction: Topuria to Win by KO/TKO @ +350

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Volkanovski vs Topuria odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ -125

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +300

Alexander Volkanovski to Win via Submission @ +1400

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +275

Ilia Topuria to Win @ +105

Ilia Topuria to Win by KO/TKO: @ +350

Ilia Topuria to Win via Submission @ +450

Ilia Topuria to Win by Decision @ +425

Draw: +8000

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling 145-pound UFC title clash live from Anaheim, California on ESPN+ PPV.

Live stream (US): ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the live streaming platform and have paid for the UFC 298 pay-per-view.

Be sure to also check out the free UFC 298 live stream that will be airing this UFC Featherweight Title fight on Saturday night. If you are still debating attending the event in person, be sure to check out the remaining UFC 298 tickets to see if you can buy some at last minute.

Tale Of The Tape

Alexander Volkanovski — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Featherweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71.5” (182 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 26-3

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Ilia Topuria — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Featherweight

Age: 27

Country: Spain

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 69” (175 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 14-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 8

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105